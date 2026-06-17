Tamil Nadu CM Vijay May Compensate Distributors As Jana Nayagan Awaits Clearance

The CBFC delay for Jana Nayagan has reportedly caused losses of nearly Rs 100 crore.
Vijay may personally compensate distributors if certification issues continue unresolved.
KVN Productions awaits final CBFC approval after months of legal hurdles.
Jana Nayagan'S CBFC delay has reportedly placed immense pressure on both the makers and distributors of Vijay's final film. With certification still pending, fresh reports suggest the actor may personally step in to compensate distributors if the project remains stuck in limbo. The prolonged uncertainty has already affected release plans, increased financial strain and raised concerns across the Tamil film industry.
Vijay's reported refund plan amid Jana Nayagan release delay
According to multiple reports, Vijay is willing to absorb part of the financial burden caused by the delay and safeguard investments made by distributors. The move has not been officially confirmed by either the actor or the production team.
It was stated by the counsel representing KVN Productions during a court hearing that the film was mounted on a budget of nearly Rs 500 crore. With mounting interest costs and no confirmed release timeline, financial pressure on the makers has continued to grow.
Why distributors are seeking refunds
The reports surfaced shortly after KVN Productions confirmed its decision to refund distributor advances due to the ongoing uncertainty.
In a statement to SCREEN, it was said by Mohan Suprith, Business Head of KVN Productions, that refunds had been initiated because it was considered unfair to keep distributors waiting without clarity on a release date.
How Jana Nayagan got caught in a CBFC controversy
Jana Nayagan was originally expected to release during the Pongal season but ran into difficulties after certain scenes were reportedly flagged by the Central Board of Film Certification over concerns about public sentiment and alleged political undertones.
A favourable order obtained by the makers was later stayed by a division bench of the Madras High Court, forcing the producers to restart the certification process through standard channels. The film has since been screened for the Revising Committee, but a final certificate is still awaited.
Industry estimates suggest distributors may have incurred losses of nearly Rs 100 crore due to the prolonged delay. Reports indicate the makers are now targeting a theatrical release in late June or early July, pending CBFC clearance.