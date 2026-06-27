Rajinikanth’s Dharman Not A The Good Doctor Remake: Director Ashwath Marimuthu Breaks Silence On Rumours

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Director Ashwath Marimuthu has finally reacted to the speculation, offering a clear response while revealing where the rumours began.

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's Dharman Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Rajinikanth's Dharman remake rumours were dismissed directly by Ashwath Marimuthu online.

  • The Good Doctor comparisons emerged after the film's doctor-themed tagline gained attention.

  • Dharman stars Rajinikanth, Simran and Raashii Khanna with production currently progressing.

Rajinikanth's Dharman has remained one of the most talked-about upcoming Tamil films ever since its announcement, with social media users speculating that the film could be an adaptation of the popular medical drama The Good Doctor. The rumours gathered pace after the film's doctor-themed tagline surfaced online. However, director Ashwath Marimuthu has now stepped in to address the claims and put the speculation to rest.

Ashwath Marimuthu dismisses Dharman remake rumours

The speculation gained momentum after an X user claimed that Raaj Kamal Films International had acquired the remake rights to The Good Doctor for Rajinikanth's upcoming film. Responding directly to the post, the filmmaker dismissed the claim in the simplest possible manner, with the report being described as "Fake News!"

First Look Poster of Dharman - X
Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 Titled Dharman, First Look Poster Dropped

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The rumours largely stemmed from the film's tagline, The Deadly Doctor, which led many fans to assume the story would mirror the internationally popular medical drama. The filmmaker's clarification, however, confirms that the circulating reports have no basis.

Why The Good Doctor comparison began

The Good Doctor, headlined by Freddie Highmore, follows a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome as he navigates the challenges of working at a prestigious hospital. Given Dharman's apparent medical backdrop, several fans believed the Tamil film would adapt a similar storyline.

The latest promotional poster further fuelled online discussion after the makers referenced Rajinikanth's iconic dialogue from Mullum Malarum with the caption Ketta Paiyan Sir. Despite the growing speculation, the makers have maintained that the film remains an original project.

Related Content
Rajinikanth on Cibi Chakravarthi's Film - X
Curry Barker - X
First Look Poster of Dharman - X
Thalaivar 173 Begins Production - X
Rajinikanth on Cibi Chakravarthi's Film - X
Rajinikanth Reveals Why His Ambitious Nuclear Scientist Film With Cibi Chakaravarthi Never Took Off

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajinikanth's Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, marks the superstar's 173rd film and also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Production is currently underway, while the remake rumours were officially dismissed after the director publicly responded to the viral claim. Fans are now awaiting more official updates about the film's story and release plans.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories