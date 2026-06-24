Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 Titled Dharman, First Look Poster Dropped

Sundar C was first announced as the film's director in November last year, but he exited the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.". Later, Cibi Chakravarthi was chosen to steer it. A first look was announced in January this year. While the film was meant to go on floors in April, it was deferred, triggering conjecutures on a change of director. He'd reportedly started pre-production, but no reason was divulged as to why he dropped out as well. Later, Oh My Kadavule and Dragon filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu's name started buzzing on social media. It is only now the makers have officially confirmed Ashwath as the director at a grand title launch event in Chennai. Niketh Bommi serves as the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav is on as the editor. Reputed action choreographer duo Anbariv has also joined the team.