South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (July 13-19, 2026): Maa Inti Bangaaram, Pavithram Season 2, GDN And More

We have curated a list of new South OTT releases this week.
From thrillers and comedies to romantic dramas, there are interesting South titles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram leads the digital space, while R Madhavan's GDN is the major theatrical release.
South OTT and theatrical releases this week: This week of July offers fresh content across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on platforms like JioHotstar and ZEE5. From thrillers and comedies to romantic and emotional dramas, this week has everything for everyone.
New South OTT releases (July 13-19, 2026)
1. Maa Inti Bangaaram - JioHotstar (July 17)
The Telugu action drama, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. The film scripted history as the first female-led Telugu movie to cross Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.
Samantha plays a former assassin who leaves her violent past behind to begin a peaceful family life. But when her old enemies return, she fights them to protect her loved ones. The Telugu version will release first, and the dubbed versions will be released later.
2. Pavithram - JioHotstar (July 17)
Malayalam family drama is returning with its second season. Directed by Sunil Kariattukara, the series stars Sreekanth Sasikumar and Surabhi Santosh as Vedha and Vikram.
The new season is about family relationships, struggles in marriage, misunderstandings, and trust.
3. Transfer Trimurthulu - Zee5 (July 17)
Directed by Kamal Teja Narla, the Telugu action thriller stars Vadde Naveen, Rashi Singh, Shilpa Tulaskar and Raghu Babu.
The film follows an honest and fearless police constable whose commitment to justice leads him into a dangerous conspiracy involving powerful people.
It is a perfect blend of action, comedy and suspense.
South theatrical releases this week
4. GDN - July 17
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the bilingual biographical period drama is led by R Madhavan. Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan round out the cast.
The film is about the remarkable journey of GD Naidu and will focus on the challenges he faced in his life and career. Set during the pre-independence era, the film will show his rise as an inventor, entrepreneur, and visionary.
5. Oh...! Sukumari - July 17
Directed by Bharat Dharshan, the romantic comedy stars Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh
The plot follows an ambitious man whose life turns upside down when he falls in love with Sukumari and gets entangled in the web of humour and a secret kept save by her father.
6. Varavu - July 17
Directed by Shaji Kailas, the Malayalam action thriller stars Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Murali Gopy, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj and Vani Vishwanath.
The movie is about a man who returns to his hometown years later to settle old scores.
7. Father's Day - July 17
This Kannada comedy drama is directed by Rajaram Rajendran and stars Ajith Hande and Harshil Koushik
The plot follows a would-be father who discovers his estranged dad is alive and embarks on a motorcycle trip across rural Karnataka to reconnect.
8. Raja The Raja - July 17
Directed by Annil Boyiidapu, the Telugu romantic drama stars Ruthvik Kondakindi and Vishakha Dhiman.
The film follows an aspiring fashion designer who goes against the strict wishes of his father to pursue his dreams. His life becomes complicated when romance enters his life.