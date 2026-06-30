South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 29-July 5): Super Subbu, Isakapatman, Nagabandham And More

We have curated a list of new South OTT releases this week.
From thrillers, comedies to sports dramas, there are interesting South titles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
Super Subbu and Isakapatman lead the digital space, while Nagabandham is the major theatrical release.
This week has six major South Indian films and series scheduled to debut on OTT platforms between July 2 and July 3, 2026. From action to comedy, the lineup spans Malayalam and Telugu titles and will stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, ETVWin and SunNXT. There are two major South theatrical releases this week.
Have a look at the list of South OTT and theatrical releases this week.
1. Isakapatnam - July 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Garry BH's Telugu crime thriller focuses on a bitter feud between ruthless kingpin Naidu and his rebellious daughter Bharati. Internal warfare threatens Naidu's empire. Rival groups and former partners fight to grab the profitable local shipping docks. Meanwhile, a new police officer tries to exploit the family feud to destroy the entire criminal network.
Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi and Rohini round out the cast.
2. Super Subbu - July 2 (Netflix)
Directed by Mallik Ram, the Telugu comedy drama is headlined by Sundeep Kishan. The story follows Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, or Subbu, who works as a public awareness officer in Maakipur, a fictional village. His attempts to instruct the quirky residents spark comical errors, forcing him to weigh his principles against threats to his relationship, family and career.
It also stars Mithila Palkar, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary and Get Up Srinu.
3. Mollywood Times - July 3 (JioHotstar and Simply South)
The psychological dark comedy stars Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreejith Shine, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Gopika Ramesh, Prasanth Alexander, Meera Nair, Althaf Salim and Basil Joseph.
It follows Vineeth Madhavan, a young filmmaker from Kuttikkanam who wants to become Malayalam cinema's top horror director, drawing inspiration from M. Night Shyamalan. His journey from making short films to directing his first feature brings creative disputes, industry hurdles and personal struggles.
4. Muthassi - July 3 (Zee5)
Directed by Nandulal MS, the Malayalam horror mystery follows Leela, whose son Sreekuttan transforms in terrifying ways after her husband Rajan returns to their family estate. Her quest for answers reveals buried secrets that alter her perception of the past.
KPAC Leela, Amith Chakalakkal, Akhila Bhargavan, Orhan Hyder and Rajesh Sharma are part of the cast.
5. Hangman - July 3 (SunNXT)
The Telugu vigilante drama stars Brahmaji, Vinay Nallakadi, Bunny Abiran, Rama Rao Jadhav and Sunny Palle. The plot follows official executioner Sivayya, whose assignment to hang a notorious convict directly involves his son Mukesh. Disillusioned by legal loopholes, the pair bypass the courts to deliver their own swift justice.
6. Gurthukosthunnayi - July 3 (ETVWin)
The slice-of-life Telugu drama, directed by Winod Gali, stars Viraj Ashwin, Yashashree Rao, Rohini Hattangadi, Goparaju Ramana, Viva Raghava and Anish Kuruvilla.
The story follows Santhosh, who loses his memory after an accident just before his wedding. Given a second chance at life, his family and closest friends help him recover his identity by revisiting cherished memories and recreating key moments from his past.
South theatrical releases this week
7. Nagabandham - July 3
Directed by Abhishek, Nagabandham stars Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Rishabh Sawhney in key roles. Inspired by India's rich cultural legacy and unexplored mythological lore, the film is a blend of fantasy, mythology, adventure, and emotion.
8. Gatta Kusthi 2 - July 3
The Tamil-language comedy-sports drama, directed by Chella Ayyavu, stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi.
The story follows Keerthi, who is pursuing her wrestling career while her husband becomes a house husband. The film shows how the couple navigates their marriage, parenthood and societal expectations.
Which films or shows are you going to watch this week?