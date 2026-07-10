Sri Sri: Dulquer Salmaan And Pooja Hegde's Romantic Drama DQ41 Gets Official Title; First-Look Poster Out

Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming romantic drama has been officially titled Sri Sri.
The makers released the first-look poster featuring Salmaan and Hegde in coordinated blue outfits.
Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, the film marks their first on-screen collaboration.
Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Dheekshith Shetty are also part of the cast.
The makers of the upcoming romantic drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde have announced DQ41's title. It is now titled Sri Sri. The first-look poster of the movie has also been unveiled.
Announcing the title, the makers wrote, "Love will feel a little extra special with 'Sri Sri'. Love Will Spark Again (sic)" The tagline hints that romance will set the main narrative of the film.
Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde's DQ41 titled Sri Sri
The first-look poster of Sri Sri features Salmaan and Hegde sitting on a compound wall, smiling as they enjoy a quiet moment together. Salmaan is seen in a pastel blue shirt, grey trousers and spectacles. Hegde is seen wearing a light blue salwar suit. From the poster, it seems that both are playing classmates.
Sri Sri marks Salmaan and Hegde's first on-screen collaboration. The poster has increased excitement among their fans.
Fans called the poster "beautiful", "calm" and "full of soul". "Romance era is finally back," one user wrote. One added, "A fresh love story is coming." "Desperately hoping for this pair to become blockbuster," wrote another X user. Another user commented, "Loving this simple and relatable version of you, DQ. Wishing you and the entire team all the best for Sri Sri!".
About Sri Sri
Ravi Nelakuditi has directed the romantic drama, and Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced the project under the SLV Cinemas banner. Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Dheekshith Shetty round out the cast.
GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music. Anay Om Goswamy is the cinematographer, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has handled editing.
The pan-India film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. The film's release date has not been announced yet.