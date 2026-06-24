Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu's Character Posters Unveiled; Teaser To Be Out Tomorrow

The makers unveiled the first-look character posters for Mirzapur: The Movie, with the central theme "Gaddi Hai Toh Hum Hain".
The posters mark the return of iconic characters Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya.
The official teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie will be released tomorrow at 12 pm.
Mirzapur: The Movie is set to premiere this September. The teaser will be out on Thursday (June 25) at 12 pm. Ahead of it, the makers unveiled first-look character posters today featuring Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya. There is also a special poster of the Gaddi that comes with the message, "Gaddi Hai Toh Hum Hain".
The posters revisit the power, legacy and rivalries that have defined the Mirzapur universe, instantly sparking excitement among fans. The reveal has already generated buzz online, with audiences revisiting the world of Mirzapur and speculating about what awaits in its big-screen chapter.
Mirzapur; The Movie posters show iconic characters return
For every character poster, there is a catchy caption. For Pankaj Tripathi's character, it was captioned, "Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par."
Ali Fazal's poster was captioned as, "Shuru majboori mein kiye the, ab maja aa raha hai. Guddu Bhaiya aa rahe hain bade parde par, taiyaar hain na?
Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya poster was shared with the caption, "Hindi philam ke hero hain hum, kaha tha na, hum amar hain. Munna Bhaiya ka bhaukaal, ab bade parde par.
Mirzapur: The Movie release date
The movie will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on September 4 in Hindi and Telugu.
Amazon MGM Studios and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment have backed it, with Gurmeet Singh directing the film, from a script by Puneet Krishna.
Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani have served as co-producers.