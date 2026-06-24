Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu's Character Posters Unveiled; Teaser To Be Out Tomorrow

Mirzapur: The Movie is set to premiere this September. The teaser will be out on Thursday (June 25) at 12 pm. Ahead of it, the makers unveiled first-look character posters today featuring Munna Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya. There is also a special poster of the Gaddi that comes with the message, "Gaddi Hai Toh Hum Hain".