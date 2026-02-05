Mirzapur The Movie Theatrical Release Date Announced: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal's Film To Hit Screens In September

Mirzapur: The Movie has set its release date for September 2026.
After the successful three seasons, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment are set to present the cinematic adaptation of the franchise. Titled Mirzapur: The Movie, the film will bring back the stellar cast. Touted as one of the most anticipated projects of 2026, it has locked September as the release window. The team recently completed the shoot, signalling that the film has entered its next phase.
Mirzapur: The Movie release date out
The film will hit the screens on September 4, 2026.
On Thursday, the makers shared a new poster of the film to announce the release date. "Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September (sic)," read the caption.
Set against the golden desert, the poster features a convoy of SUVs and a giant chair amidst the dust. The poster hints that Mirzapur: The Movie will be filled with more bloodshed, brutality and vengeance.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have backed the film, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as the co-producers. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, with story by Puneet Krishna.
Mirzapur: The Movie cast
The film promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience set in the gritty world. The favourite characters will be back in the film. Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) are returning to the beloved world of Mirzapur.
Rasika Dugal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas are also reprising their characters.