Nora Fatehi's Song Sarke Chunar Banned, I&B Minister Confirms: ‘Freedom Of Speech Cannot Be Absolute'

KD song row: There have been several complaints and ban demands for Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song, following which the controversial song has been taken down from YouTube. It has also been banned.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song banned
Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song banned Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s controversial song Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil has been banned after backlash over its objectionable lyrics and suggestive visuals.

  • Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the matter in the Lok Sabha.

  • The makers faced massive backlash over the track.

Kannada film KD: The Devil's song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is facing severe backlash for its vulgar lyrics and sexually suggestive visuals. There have been several complaints and ban demands, following which the controversial song has been taken down from YouTube.

On Wednesday, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw also criticised Sarke Chunar. He also said that the song has been banned.

KD: The Devil director Prem's wife, Rakshita opens up on the song row - Instagram
KD: The Devil Song Row: Director Prem's Wife Questions Selective Outrage Against The Track

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Ashwini Vaishnaw slams Sarke Chunar song

The song issue was raised in the Lower House by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria, seeking clarification from the government regarding the track.

While addressing the matter, Vaishnaw said, “Already ban lag chuka hai. Main spasht taur se aapke madhyam se sadan ko kehna chahunga, ke freedom of speech mein jo responsible restrictions hain unse hi chalna chahiye (A ban has been imposed on the song. We must operate according to the reasonable restrictions under the Freedom of Speech).

“Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute; it has to be in the context of the society and culture,” he added.

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He also said that at the time when content spreads rapidly through digital media, there is a need for caution. “We are committed to taking strict action to ensure the protection of society—especially children, women, and vulnerable sections,” the minister said further.

Meanwhile, songwriter Raqueeb Alam on Tuesday categorically denied the song as his creation. The Hindi version was translated from the original Kannada track.

He denied writing the lyrics and said that it was written in Kannada by the film’s director, Prem. “When I was asked to write all this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work, and will be censored too. They told me to only literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them... they will set it to the song’s meter,” Alam said.

“At the end, they say the entire song is about an alcohol bottle. But before that, everything is so dirty. I had refused. Why would I need to write such songs?” he added.

Nora Fatehi's KD song taken down by makers after backlash - YouTube
Nora Fatehi KD Song Row: National Human Rights Commission Issues Notice, Makers Take Down Track After Backlash

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Written and directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is slated to release on April 30.

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