Nora Fatehi Set To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Summary of this article
Nora Fatehi will perform during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto.
The global event lineup includes Katy Perry, Rema, and several international performers.
Nora recently addressed the Sarke Chunar controversy before her major FIFA appearance globally.
Nora Fatehi is all set to return to one of the world’s biggest stages as she gears up to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada. Known for her energetic stage presence and global appeal, Nora’s latest international appearance marks another major milestone in her career after her earlier association with FIFA during the Qatar World Cup celebrations.
The announcement was officially made on Saturday, confirming that Nora will perform and sing during the opening ceremony at BMO Field in Toronto. The event is expected to feature a massive international audience as football fans from across the globe gather for the highly anticipated tournament.
Nora Fatehi Joins Global FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineup
Nora joins an impressive lineup of international performers including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé and William Prince among others. Meanwhile, artists such as Katy Perry, Anitta, Rema and Tyla are expected to headline the USA opening ceremony lineup.
Previously, Nora had performed at the FIFA World Cup fan festival in Qatar. Reflecting on the moment back then, it was shared by the actor on social media that performing on the World Cup stage had been one of the most unforgettable moments of her career.
Nora Fatehi Addresses NCW Controversy Before FIFA Appearance
The announcement comes days after Nora appeared before the National Commission for Women regarding controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar. Following her appearance, it was stated by Nora that an apology had been submitted in writing and that there had never been any intention to offend anyone.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament will begin on June 11, with opening ceremonies planned across Canada, the USA and Mexico ahead of the matches.