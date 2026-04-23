FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Preparing For 'Proud Participation' Amid Rumours Of Italy Replacing Them For Summer Spectacle

Iran is scheduled to play two group-stage games at the Los Angeles Rams’ stadium in Inglewood — against New Zealand and Belgium — then face Egypt in Seattle

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FIFA World Cup 2026
A historic Iranian national flag is displayed by protesters outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Monday, March 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran national team preparing to represent the nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • The nation is currently at war with this edition's co-hosts USA along with Israel

  • Donald Trump's envoy calls for Iran's omission; Italy suggested as possible replacement

An Iranian government spokesperson says the men’s national team is preparing for "proud and successful" participation in its World Cup games in the United States.

Iran’s ability and willingness to go to the World Cup across north America starting June 11 has been unclear since the U.S. and Israel launched military attacks against the nation's Islamic regime on February 28.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports made an announcement about the full preparedness of our national football team for presence in the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., by the order of the minister,” Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohejerani told Iran’s state TV on Wednesday.

FIFA has consistently said Iran will stick to the World Cup game schedule decided last December, and refused to negotiate any suggestion of playing the team’s games in Mexico.

Progress was made March 31 when FIFA President Gianni Infantino went to meet Iranian leaders and players in Turkey where the team had two warmup games.

Though the Iranian league has shut down during the war, the team’s official Instagram account posted photos this week of a practice in Tehran.

Mohejerani added Wednesday “the necessary arrangements that these dear ones need for the team’s proud and successful participation, (have been made).”

Infantino promised the Iranian team three weeks ago he would help find a training camp outside of the country for the team to prepare for the World Cup.

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That could also be in Turkey, where Iran played warmup games last month in Antalya against Nigeria and Costa Rica.

FIFA did not immediately confirm details Wednesday of a possible camp being organized.

Iran is scheduled to play two group-stage games at the Los Angeles Rams’ stadium in Inglewood — against New Zealand and Belgium — then face Egypt in Seattle.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: $13 Train Fare Spikes To $150 For Football Fans Attending Matches In New Jersey

The team is due to arrive at its training camp in Tucson, Arizona no later than June 10, which is at least five days before its first game as required by FIFA’s World Cup rules.

A key issue to be resolved is the U.S. government giving entry visas to the Iranian delegation including soccer federation president Mehdi Taj.

He is a vice president of the Asian soccer body who was barred from attending the World Cup draw in December in Washington D.C., where Infantino presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the specially created FIFA Peace Prize.

Speculation regarding Italy replacing Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has intensified following reports that a senior envoy to Donald Trump named Paolo Zampolli proposed the swap to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The proposal is reportedly a diplomatic maneuver to mend ties between the U.S. and Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, following recent geopolitical friction.

Despite Italy's historic pedigree as 4-time champions, they failed to qualify on the pitch after a playoff loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina. FIFA has swiftly dismissed the rumors, with Infantino stating there is “no Plan B” and confirming Iran will participate.

Iran has also reaffirmed its commitment to the tournament, finalizing travel plans for their opening match against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles.

Q

Is Italy replacing Iran in the 2026 World Cup?

A

No. While a U.S. envoy (Paolo Zampolli) proposed replacing Iran with Italy to repair diplomatic ties, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed there is no Plan B and Iran will participate as qualified.

Q

When is Iran’s first match?

A

Iran is scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand on June 15, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Q

Can Iran move their matches to Canada or Mexico?

A

The Iranian federation floated the idea of relocating their games from the U.S. due to security concerns, but FIFA rejected the proposal, stating matches must be played at their original venues.

Q

Who else is in Iran’s group?

A

Iran has been drawn into Group G along with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

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