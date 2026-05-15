Global Citizen NOW Summit: Shakira, Kaka, FIFA President Infantino Grace Occasion

The antipoverty nonprofit Global Citizen is no stranger to big stages. The advocacy group rallied more than 60,000 festivalgoers at its Central Park concert last year around issues of rainforest protection and energy access. But Global Citizen is preparing for its most ambitious production yet: the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show on July 19, curated with help from Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin. Super Bowl-style performances — uncommon in soccer — will feature Madonna, Shakira and BTS. Also Thursday, Shakira released the official World Cup song “Dai Dai” featuring Afrobeats giant Burna Boy.

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WCup Soccer Philanthropy Global Citizen
From left, Kaká, Hugh Evans, Shakira, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose for a photo after a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Global Citizen NOW summit
Former Brazilian soccer star Kaká, second from right, kisses a World Cup trophy as he takes the stage with Hugh Evans, right, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, second from left, for a panel on the FIFA World Cup halftime show during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Global Citizen NOW Summit FIFA World Cup 2026
From left, Kaká, Hugh Evans, Shakira, and Gianni Infantino pose for a photo after a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy
A FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed on stage for a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Global Citizen NOW summit
Sharkira, second from right, is joined on a panel with, from second left, former Brazilian soccer start Kaká, Hugh Evans, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Global Citizen NOW summit Shakira
Shakira speaks on a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Global Citizen NOW summit Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks on a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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Former Brazilian soccer star Kaká Global Citizen NOW summit
Former Brazilian soccer star Kaká, holding a World Cup trophy, enters for a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show during the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo AP/Heather Khalifa
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Shakira 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show
Shakira enters for a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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