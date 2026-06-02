Liverpool Open Talks With Andoni Iraola To Replace Arne Slot – Report

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Associated Press
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Liverpool begin negotiations with former Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola, identified as the frontrunner to succeed Arne Slot and bring back an attacking style of football at Anfield

Liverpool Open Talks With Andoni Iraola To Replace Arne Slot – Report
Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola, left, greets Bournemouth’s head coach Andoni Iraola before the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City in Bournemouth, England, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool have started negotiations with Spanish coach Andoni Iraola to become their new manager

  • Iraola is seen as the favorite to replace the dismissed Arne Slot

  • Sporting director Richard Hughes is leading the recruitment process

Liverpool has begun negotiations with Andoni Iraola to be the new coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because nothing has been formally agreed.

Former Bournemouth coach Iraola was quickly identified as the favorite to succeed the fired Arne Slot, with Liverpool wanting its next appointment to play a more attacking style of soccer.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has led the recruitment process.

Spanish coach Iraola led Bournemouth to European qualification this season and then walked away. Under him, Bournemouth was one of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League and punched above its weight to regularly upset high profile opponents despite limited spending power.

Iraola honed talents like Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, who all left for bigger teams and still secured a sixth-place finish this season. Bournemouth was just one place and three points below Liverpool in the fight for the last Champions League qualifying position.

Liverpool is looking for a coach who fits its preferred playing style of front foot, attacking soccer to suit the forwards it signed last year and its targets in the upcoming transfer window.

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Bournemouth's head coach Andoni Iraola reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Players like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and injury-hit striker Alexander Isak all underwhelmed in their debut seasons at the club.

Iraola has no experience coaching one of Europe’s elite clubs. He was previously in charge of Rayo Vallecano in Spain and also coached in Cyprus.

His reputation has grown significantly since joining Bournemouth in 2023 and this season led it to its highest ever Premier League finish.

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