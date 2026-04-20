Bournemouth Appoint Marco Rose As Successor To Head Coach Andoni Iraola

Leipzig's head coach Marco Rose waits for the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and RB Leipzig in Bochum, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Leipzig's head coach Marco Rose waits for the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and RB Leipzig in Bochum, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner