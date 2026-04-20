Bournemouth Appoint Marco Rose As Successor To Head Coach Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth confirmed Marco Rose as their next head coach on a three‑year deal starting this summer, with the former Dortmund and Leipzig boss succeeding Andoni Iraola

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Bournemouth Appoint Marco Rose As Successor To Head Coach Andoni Iraola
Leipzig's head coach Marco Rose waits for the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and RB Leipzig in Bochum, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Summary of this article

  • Bournemouth announced Marco Rose will take over as head coach this summer on a three‑year contract

  • He will replace Andoni Iraola, who announced last week he will leave when his contract expires

  • Rose, 49, previously managed Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig

Bournemouth signed Marco Rose on Monday to succeed coach Andoni Iraola this summer on a three-year contract.

Rose has been without a club since he was sacked by Leipzig in March 2025. The 49-year-old German has also managed Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

He has a track record of player development having worked with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Bournemouth’s owners were attracted by Rose’s high-pressing, attacking style of play, which they believe aligns with the club’s identity. Rose also has Champions League and Europa League experience, and Bournemouth could potentially be involved in a European campaign next season.

The Cherries are eighth in the Premier League table, level on points with sixth-placed Chelsea. They are coming off consecutive 2-1 away wins at Arsenal and Newcastle amid a 13-game unbeaten run.

“The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run,” the club said in a statement. “Everyone at AFC Bournemouth looks forward to welcoming Marco to Vitality Stadium as he begins his role as head coach in the summer.”

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Bournemouth hoped to extend Iraola’s successful three-year stay but the Spaniard announced last week he will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Iraola improved Bournemouth to 12th place in his first season and ninth last season.

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