Chelsea Appoint Xabi Alonso As New Head Coach On Four-Year Deal

Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso looks on before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia

Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso looks on before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia