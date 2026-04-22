Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak

The five-match losing run, in which Chelsea did not score a single goal, is the club's worst since 1912. Liam Rosenior's assistant Calum McFarlane will be the interim manager until the end of the season

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Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior leaves the field after the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior as manager on Wednesday (April 22, 2026) after a disastrous Premier League run of five defeats without scoring a goal. The Blues confirmed his departure after less than four months in the job and just days before they take on Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final.

Rosenior's assistant Calum McFarlane will be the interim manager until the end of the season.

“This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The five-game losing streak is Chelsea's worst since 1912 — the same year the Titanic sank.

More to follow...

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