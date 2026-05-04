Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H, Team News – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Chelsea face Nottingham Forest in the EPL tonight
The Blues have sacked Liam Rosenior with Calum McFarlane
Forest are battling relegation in the Premier League
Chelsea will play their first Premier League game at Stamford Bridge since sacking Liam Rosenior when they take on relegation-strugglers Nottingham Forest on Monday night. The Blues are eight in the EPL table, with 48 points after 34 games and have lost five games on the bounce.
As for Forest, they are five points above relegation zone after back-to-back wins over Burnley and Sunderland. Moreover, Vitor Pereira's side are one win away from booking their spot in the UEFA Europa League final after winning the first-leg against Aston Villa 1-0.
Chelsea's new boss Calum McFarlane has led his team to the FA Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the semi-final. Despite Chelsea boasting a quality side on paper, Forest on their day could derail their momentum and further boost their safety in the EPL.
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: H2H Record
Total matches (last 10): 10
Chelsea wins: 6
Nottingham Forest wins: 1
Draws: 3
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Team News
Chelsea have been injury by the injury crisis with the likes of Filip Jörgensen, Estêvão, and Jamie Gittens being sidelined. Mykhaylo Mudryk remains to be out (suspension).
As for Forest, Pereira has to deal with a lot injury issues ahead of key fixtures. Dan Ndoye and Murillo are both doubts, while John Victor remains out due to injury. Nicolò Savona and Willy Boly are permanently out. Callum Hudson-Odoi also remains a long-term absentee.
Premier League 2025-26 Points Table
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Live Streaming
When and where is the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Stamford. The match will kick off at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and Online?
The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website.