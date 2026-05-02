China Vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hosts Take On Mighty Dragons | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

China vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 semi-final clash between China men and Denmark men on Saturday, May 2, at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark. Denmark booked their place in the last four on Friday night with a 3-1 win over Thailand, sealing a home semi-final against defending champions China. The hosts come in with strong momentum after a commanding quarter-final performance, highlighted by Anders Antonsen’s gritty win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn and solid contributions from the doubles pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup, before Mathias Christiansen and Daniel Lundgaard sealed the tie. Denmark’s victory also guarantees them a medal, continuing their strong history in the competition despite missing out in 2024. China, meanwhile, stand as the tournament favourites, setting up a high-intensity battle for a place in the final. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 07:52:31 pm IST China Vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Streaming Info The BWF Thomas Cup 2026 semifinal match between China and Denmark is scheduled for Saturday, 2 May 2026, and can be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel.