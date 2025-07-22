As Famine Looms Over Resource-Deprived Gaza, Palestinians Killed While Seeking Aid

The mother of Raafat Al-Rubaie mourns over his body at a clinic in Gaza City, after he was killed while attempting to reach aid trucks entering northern Gaza through the Zikim crossing from Israel.
Palestinians carry sacks of humanitarian aid unloaded from trucks convoy that had been heading to Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip.