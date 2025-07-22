International

As Famine Looms Over Resource-Deprived Gaza, Palestinians Killed While Seeking Aid

Raafat Al-Rubaie was killed as he tried to reach aid trucks entering northern Gaza. He was not alone in being attacked while attempting to reach aid trucks which entered through the Zikim crossing with Israel. On the contrary, Israeli soldiers attacking aid-seekers has become a routine. In Gaza, some 995 people have been killed between May 27 and July 20 in their bid to get food, as fears of famine approach amid rising humanitarian crimes. Pope Leo XIV also condemned the “barbarity” of the war in Gaza and the “indiscriminate use of force” amid Palestinians being shot while queueing up for food and Israel issuing fresh evacuation orders for areas packed with displaced people.