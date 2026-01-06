Venezuela: US Lawmakers Briefed, Military Operation Amid Questions Over Next Steps

Senior US officials, including Rubio and Hegseth, briefed congressional leaders in a closed-door meeting as Democrats sought more clarity on the operation.
Lawmakers raised concerns over costs, authority, and who currently governs Venezuela, with some warning the move could set a dangerous precedent.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials on Monday briefed congressional leaders on the military operation in Venezuela, as lawmakers pressed the Trump administration for clarity on its next steps.
The closed-door meeting was held at the US Capitol. According to AP, Republican leaders largely backed President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, while several Democrats said they required further details.
The US has continued to deploy naval vessels off Venezuela’s coast, and Trump has urged American companies to resume investments in the country’s oil sector. Meanwhile, a war powers resolution aimed at preventing US military action in Venezuela without congressional approval is expected to be taken up for a Senate vote this week.
Those present at the briefing included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, AP reported.
The officials briefed the “gang of eight” — senior leaders from congressional intelligence and national security committees. After the meeting, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, according to AP: “We don’t expect troops on the ground.”
Johnson said the US was seeking to curb drug trafficking linked to Venezuela. “This is not a regime change. This is a change in behaviour,” he said.
He added that pressure on Venezuela’s oil exports would steer the interim authorities towards “new governance”.
Several lawmakers said they were informed about the military operation only after it had already begun. Senator Jeanne Shaheen said there were still “many more questions that need to be answered”.
Representative Gregory Meeks asked, “What is the cost? How much is this going to cost the United States of America?”
Some legislators said it remained unclear who currently holds power in Venezuela. Senator Mark Warner said, according to AP: “I wish I could tell you yes, but I can’t.”
The Trump administration has been in contact with Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed the role of interim president after Maduro’s removal. Trump has been critical of opposition leader María Corina Machado, despite her international recognition.
Republican Senator Rick Scott said he believed Venezuela would eventually hold elections and that Machado could emerge victorious.
Senator Rand Paul criticised the operation, saying: “There’s no way you can say bombing a capital and removing the president of a foreign country is not an initiation of war.” He added that the move set “a bad precedent”.
(with inouts from The Indian Express)