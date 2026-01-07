Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

Signals from Trump’s inner circle and White House statements suggest renewed US interest in acquiring Greenland, citing Arctic security and strategic competition with Russia and China.
Any US move on Greenland would directly challenge Europe and NATO, shifting focus from Latin America to a core transatlantic security issue involving Danish sovereignty.
European leaders have issued a strong joint statement reaffirming NATO commitments, sovereignty, and Greenlanders’ rights, warning that US military action would seriously undermine NATO unity.
A social media post by Katie Miller, wife of Donald Trump’s powerful deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller posted with the US flag over Greenland with the caption SOON on Sunday, two days after the Venezuelan operations, rang alarm bells across Europe. As the post came from the wife of a Trump loyalist it was an indication of what the White House had in mind. Miller, a far-right MAGA supporter, is a part of Trump’s inner circle.
The general assumption after the stunning success of the Venezuela operations was that Latin American countries like Cuba and Colombia would be next in line. But while that remains in place, the buzz around Greenland is gathering momentum. But Greenland is not Cuba or Colombia, and any US move there would shift the focus from regional power projection in Latin America to a direct challenge to Europe and NATO itself.
Trump has said that Greenland is "needed" for security reasons. That has been his mantra for sometime. It is true that the Arctic Circle is becoming a point of strategic interest for big powers, including Russia, China and the US. India is also hoping to get a toe hold here through regular scientific missions, the first expedition began in 2007 and observer status in the Arctic Council in 2013.
Trump has long coveted Greenland, even during his first tenure. Last January his son Trump Junior visited Greenland, later vice president JD Vance visited, giving clear signals of the White House interest in the mineral-rich island which is part of Denmark but with wide-ranging autonomy. AXIOS, quoted White House spokesperson Anna Kelly’s statement that Trump "believes Greenland is a strategically important location that is critical from the standpoint of national security, and he is confident Greenlanders would be better served if protected by the United States from modern threats in the Arctic region."
Trump and his security team have also held a meeting over Greenland. A statement released by the White House noted:
"The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the Commander-in-Chief's disposal."
The US is likely to get an agreement signed to take over Greenland, though if that does not work out military action will be considered. Trump had said last January that the people of Greenland with a population roughly of just 57,000 would benefit much more by being with the US, than with Denmark. Greenland which became a part of Denmark in 1953, through the years became an autonomous region though its economy relied vastly on Denmark. Trump has tried to entice the people by saying that the US which is the world’s number one economic power could provide more to Greenlanders than Denmark.There is a small section of people in Greenland who support Trump and were seen wearing MAGA hats when they met with Don Jr last January. But the majority of the population are wary of such a move.
Europe And NATO
While Europe’s response to the kidnapping and arrest of Nicholas Maduro, the president of a sovereign, was muted, the US attempt to take Greenland by force is another matter as it hits at the core of NATO doctrine.
On January 7, Tuesday, European leaders including President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Tusk of Poland, Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain, Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark on Greenland issued a joint statement.
"Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and it is critical for international and transatlantic security.
NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up. We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries. The Kingdom of Denmark – including Greenland – is part of NATO.’’
The statement went on to speak of upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. "These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.’’ Where were all these principles when Venezuela was concerned ?
The leaders also reminded the US that it remains an essential partner as a NATO ally and through the defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951. The statement ended with a ringing endorsement of the rights of the people of Greenland. "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.’’
The US will try to take over Greenland without using force, but if push comes to shove, military action cannot be ruled out. This will be a blow to NATO that has been at the heart of the Western security doctrine since the end of the second World War. It will result in the re-shaping of the world as we know it. But perhaps a weak Europe will allow the US to ride rough-shod despite the current rhetoric which is an attempt to force Donald Trump not to take military action.