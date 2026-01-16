European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

European NATO allies launch symbolic deployment to Greenland amid Trump’s renewed bid for US control, triggering sharp pushback from Denmark and fears of a rift within the transatlantic alliance.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
NATO and European leaders stand together
NATO and European leaders stand together Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A small French-led European NATO contingent, joined by Germany, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands, has arrived in Greenland for a reconnaissance mission amid growing geopolitical tensions.

  • US President Donald Trump has renewed his assertion that the United States “needs Greenland for national security,” refusing to rule out coercive measures.

  • Denmark and Greenland have rejected any transfer of sovereignty, warning that a dispute between NATO allies over the Arctic island would be disastrous for transatlantic unity.

A limited European military deployment has reached Greenland’s capital Nuuk as NATO allies seek to signal their presence in the Arctic, while US President Donald Trump continues to press for American control over the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

French officials confirmed that an initial contingent of 15 personnel had arrived as part of a Danish-led exercise known as Operation Arctic Endurance. The mission also includes contributions from Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. French President Emmanuel Macron said the deployment would soon be reinforced with additional “land, air, and sea assets.”

Senior French diplomat Olivier Poivre d’Arvor described the move as a clear political message. “This is a first exercise… we’ll show the US that NATO is present,” he said.

The deployment comes against the backdrop of renewed claims by Trump that Greenland is vital to US national security. Speaking at the Oval Office, he insisted, “We need Greenland for national security,” and suggested Denmark would be unable to prevent Russia or China from occupying the island without American protection.

Related Content
Related Content

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who met US Vice-President JD Vance in Washington this week alongside Greenlandic representatives, acknowledged constructive talks but stressed a “fundamental disagreement” remained. Copenhagen has firmly rejected any suggestion of selling Greenland, with Rasmussen declaring, “You trade with people, you don’t trade people.”

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen was even more explicit, stating that the island “does not want to be owned or governed by the United States” and would choose Denmark if forced to decide between the two.

European leaders warned that any attempt by one NATO member to annex the territory of another would shatter the alliance. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called such a scenario “the end of the world as we know it.”

Although the current NATO presence amounts to only a few dozen personnel, Denmark said it plans a rotational and more permanent footprint in Greenland to strengthen Arctic security. The US already maintains a military base on the island, but European governments view the new initiative as a reminder that the region’s future cannot be decided unilaterally.

Russia, meanwhile, accused NATO of militarising the Arctic under the “false pretext” of countering threats from Moscow and Beijing, underscoring the broader global stakes surrounding the world’s largest island

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

  2. BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

  3. Harleen Deol Makes A Statement: From Controversial Retire Out To Match-Winning Knock In WPL 2026

  4. BCB Sacks Finance Chief Nazmul Islam After BPL Players Revolt Over Derogatory Remarks

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England’s Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Yet To Be Issued India Visas – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  2. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  3. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  4. Jafar Panahi Laments Death And Destruction In Iran, Urges Global Film Community To Act

  5. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins, Exit Polls Predict A BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC