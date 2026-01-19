Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

Germany says Europe will not be “blackmailed” after Donald Trump threatened tariffs on countries opposing his stance on Greenland.
EU leaders are considering countermeasures, including the bloc’s powerful “trade bazooka,” and will meet this week to address the growing transatlantic crisis.
NATO chief Mark Rutte is set to hold talks with Danish and Greenland officials as tensions rise over security and sovereignty in the Arctic.
European leaders are preparing a coordinated response after US president Donald Trump threatened economic retaliation against countries opposing his stance on Greenland, prompting warnings from Germany that Europe will not be “blackmailed” over the Arctic territory.
Germany’s Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said Europe must act in unity after Trump suggested imposing tariffs on nations that resist his demands related to Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.
“We will not allow ourselves to be pressured or blackmailed,” Klingbeil said, stressing that European governments are actively weighing their response. He added that discussions are underway on potential countermeasures, including the possible use of the EU’s so-called “trade bazooka” — a powerful anti-coercion instrument designed to respond to economic threats from third countries.
The dispute has intensified amid broader tensions between Europe and Trump, who has recently reignited controversial rhetoric on foreign policy. According to reports, Trump told Norway’s prime minister that he is “no longer only thinking of peace” after failing to secure a Nobel Peace Prize, comments that have raised further concerns among European allies.
EU leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday to address what officials are calling a growing transatlantic crisis, with Greenland and trade threats high on the agenda. Diplomats say the talks will focus on maintaining European unity and safeguarding sovereignty while avoiding further escalation with Washington.
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to meet on Monday with officials from Denmark and Greenland to discuss regional security and stability in the Arctic, underscoring the strategic sensitivity of the territory amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Greenland has long been of interest to the United States due to its strategic location and natural resources, but European leaders have repeatedly emphasized that its future is a matter for Greenlanders and Denmark alone.