European Leaders React To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

Trump claimed that these countries were engaging in "a very dangerous game" as he announced the new tariffs in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. He stated that the "Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet" were at risk.



The proposed 10 percent tax on items shipped to the United States, which would be implemented next month, would increase to 25 percent in June and be "payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," according to him.