European Leaders React To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat

Denmark’s foreign minister said Donald Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland came as a surprise, stressing Arctic security motives.
Trump announced 10% tariffs—rising to 25%—on multiple European countries, tying them to a deal for Greenland’s purchase.
Leaders from the UK, France, Sweden and the EU condemned the move as intimidation and vowed a coordinated response.
Denmark's foreign minister said in a statement to AFP on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on European countries that prevent him from acquiring Greenland "comes as a surprise."
"The purpose of the increased military presence in Greenland, to which the president refers, is precisely to enhance security in the Arctic," said Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
"We are in close contact with the European Commission and our other partners on the matter," he added, speaking just days after attending talks in the White House with US and Greenlandic officials on the Greenland question.
The comments came after Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland would come into force on 1 February but could later rise to 25 percent - and would last until a deal was reached.
Reacting to Trump's new tariff, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move was "completely wrong", while French President Emmanuel Macron called it "unacceptable".
Starmer said, "Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will, of course, be pursuing this directly with the US administration."
France's Emmanuel Macron said: "Tariff threats are unacceptable in this context... We will not be swayed by any intimidation."
Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson said: We won't let ourselves be blackmailed."
"Sweden is currently having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway and the United Kingdom to find a joint response," he added.
European Council President Antonio Costa stated: "The European Union will always be very firm in defending international law... which of course begins within the territory of the member states of the European Union."
Trump claimed that these countries were engaging in "a very dangerous game" as he announced the new tariffs in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. He stated that the "Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet" were at risk.
The proposed 10 percent tax on items shipped to the United States, which would be implemented next month, would increase to 25 percent in June and be "payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," according to him.