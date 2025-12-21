Macron Greenlights New Nuclear Aircraft Carrier To Replace Charles De Gaulle

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on December 21, 2025, that he has officially approved the construction of a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, known as the Porte-Avions Nouvelle Génération (PA-NG), to replace the ageing Charles de Gaulle flagship by 2038. Speaking to French troops stationed at a military base in Abu Dhabi during a Christmas visit to the United Arab Emirates, Macron stated: "In line with the last two military programming laws, and after a thorough and comprehensive review, I have decided to equip France with a new aircraft carrier." He added that the decision to launch the program was finalized this week.