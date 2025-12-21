Macron Greenlights New Nuclear Aircraft Carrier To Replace Charles De Gaulle

French president confirms go-ahead for massive PA-NG project during UAE troop visit, vowing to bolster maritime power amid budget concerns

Macron Greenlights New Nuclear Aircraft Carrier To Replace Charles De Gaulle Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Macron confirms final go-ahead for PA-NG nuclear carrier during December 21 address to troops in UAE.

  • Larger vessel with EMALS catapults and FCAS compatibility to replace 42,000-tonne Charles de Gaulle by 2038.

  • Boosts France's maritime independence amid calls for delays over budget pressures; supports domestic jobs and industry.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on December 21, 2025, that he has officially approved the construction of a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, known as the Porte-Avions Nouvelle Génération (PA-NG), to replace the ageing Charles de Gaulle flagship by 2038. Speaking to French troops stationed at a military base in Abu Dhabi during a Christmas visit to the United Arab Emirates, Macron stated: "In line with the last two military programming laws, and after a thorough and comprehensive review, I have decided to equip France with a new aircraft carrier." He added that the decision to launch the program was finalized this week.

According to The Hindu, the PA-NG, a long-planned successor first outlined in 2020, will be significantly larger than the current Charles de Gaulle—displacing around 75,000-78,000 tonnes, measuring over 300 meters in length, and featuring advanced electromagnetic catapults (EMALS) and arresting gear from U.S. supplier General Atomics. Powered by two new K22 nuclear reactors, it will support next-generation fighters under the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and maintain France's independent power projection capabilities.

The announcement comes despite recent suggestions from some centrist and moderate left lawmakers to delay the multibillion-euro project due to strained public finances. Macron emphasized the need for strength in an era of global tensions, telling troops: "We must be strong to be feared, and especially strong at sea." The carrier is expected to sustain thousands of jobs across French industry, with 90% of components sourced domestically, involving hundreds of SMEs.

Construction timelines point to hull work starting around 2031, with commissioning targeted for 2038 to coincide with the Charles de Gaulle's retirement.

