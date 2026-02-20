Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Trump sets 10-15 day deadline for Iran to agree nuclear deal or face “bad things” as US bolsters forces.
Iran conducts joint drills with Russia and warns of proportional response to any US aggression.
Second US carrier nears region while Israel prepares for possible Iranian retaliation amid stalled talks.
US President Donald Trump has warned of "bad things" if Iran does not agree to a deal on its nuclear programme, as tensions escalate with a second American aircraft carrier nearing the Middle East and Iran conducting joint military drills with Russia.
Iran held its annual military exercises with Russia on Thursday, while the US and Iran both indicated readiness for conflict if negotiations on Tehran's nuclear activities collapse. Trump stated on Thursday that 10 to 15 days represents "enough time" for Iran to finalise an agreement. However, discussions have remained stalled for years, with Iran rejecting broader demands from the US and Israel to reduce its missile capabilities and end support for armed groups. Recent indirect talks showed minimal advancement, potentially allowing one or both sides to prepare for military action.
Iran's regime faces increased vulnerability after 12 days of Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities and military sites last year, alongside January's mass protests that authorities suppressed forcefully.
In a letter to the UN Security Council on Thursday, Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stated that while Iran does not seek "tension or war and will not initiate a war," it would respond "decisively and proportionately" to any US aggression. "In such circumstances, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response," Iravani said.
Earlier this week, Iran carried out a drill involving live-fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage through which a fifth of global oil trade flows.
Internal tensions in Iran are mounting, with ceremonies marking 40 days since security forces killed protesters, some events featuring anti-government chants despite official warnings.
The deployment of extra US warships and aircraft, including the USS Gerald R. Ford near the Mediterranean's entrance, does not ensure a strike but enhances Trump's capacity to launch one if needed.
Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict.
According to Associated Press, Iran has committed to preparing a written proposal addressing US concerns from this week's indirect talks in Geneva, based on comments from a senior US official speaking anonymously.
The official noted that top national security advisers met on Wednesday to review Iran, learning that forces for potential military operations should be positioned by mid-March. No specific deadline was given for Iran's response.
"It’s proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran, and we have to make a meaningful deal. Otherwise, bad things happen," Trump said Thursday.
With US forces building in the region, a senior regional government official, speaking anonymously about private talks, said he has urged Iranian counterparts to take Trump's rhetoric seriously, citing his handling of other global matters.
The official also advised the Trump administration that focusing initially on nuclear issues could yield short-term concessions from Iran, deferring demands on missiles and proxy support. He warned that a limited US strike to pressure Iran might prompt Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to exit negotiations.
International concern is growing. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that evacuation could become impossible "within a few, a dozen, or even a few dozen hours." He offered no further details, and the Polish Embassy in Tehran showed no signs of staff reduction.
The German military relocated a mid-two-digit number of non-essential personnel from a northern Iraq base due to regional developments, aligning with partners. Some troops stay to maintain the Irbil camp for training Iraqi forces.
AP reported that another 50 US combat aircraft, F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s, were dispatched to the region this week, adding to hundreds at Gulf state bases. The New York-based Soufan Centre noted these moves reinforce Trump's repeated threats of a major air and missile campaign if talks fail.
Iranian forces and Russian sailors performed drills in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean to enhance coordination and share military expertise, as per Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.
Released footage depicted Revolutionary Guard naval special forces boarding a vessel, units previously involved in seizing ships in vital waterways.
Iran issued a rocket-fire alert to regional pilots, indicating plans for anti-ship missile launches during the exercise.
Tracking data placed the Ford off Morocco's coast in the Atlantic on Wednesday midday, suggesting it could pass Gibraltar and position in the eastern Mediterranean with destroyers, though reaching Iran's coast would take over a week.
Israel is readying for possible Iranian missile retaliation to any US moves. "We are prepared for any scenario," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, adding that an Iranian attack on Israel would trigger "a response they cannot even imagine."
Iran maintains talks should address only its nuclear programme, claiming no uranium enrichment since last summer's US and Israeli strikes. Trump described those as having "obliterated" sites, but damage details remain unclear with inspectors barred.
Iran insists its nuclear efforts are peaceful, while the US and others suspect weapons ambitions. Israel is thought to possess nuclear arms but neither confirms nor denies it.
AP reported that mourners in Iran are honouring slain protesters amid rising domestic unrest.
(With inputs from AP)