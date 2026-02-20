Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Tensions rise with US military buildup, Iran-Russia drills, and threats of decisive response if nuclear deal fails

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump warns Iran Trump Iran deal ultimatum bad things if Iran doesn’t make deal
Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump sets 10-15 day deadline for Iran to agree nuclear deal or face “bad things” as US bolsters forces.

  • Iran conducts joint drills with Russia and warns of proportional response to any US aggression.

  • Second US carrier nears region while Israel prepares for possible Iranian retaliation amid stalled talks.

US President Donald Trump has warned of "bad things" if Iran does not agree to a deal on its nuclear programme, as tensions escalate with a second American aircraft carrier nearing the Middle East and Iran conducting joint military drills with Russia.

Iran held its annual military exercises with Russia on Thursday, while the US and Iran both indicated readiness for conflict if negotiations on Tehran's nuclear activities collapse. Trump stated on Thursday that 10 to 15 days represents "enough time" for Iran to finalise an agreement. However, discussions have remained stalled for years, with Iran rejecting broader demands from the US and Israel to reduce its missile capabilities and end support for armed groups. Recent indirect talks showed minimal advancement, potentially allowing one or both sides to prepare for military action.

Iran's regime faces increased vulnerability after 12 days of Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities and military sites last year, alongside January's mass protests that authorities suppressed forcefully.

In a letter to the UN Security Council on Thursday, Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani stated that while Iran does not seek "tension or war and will not initiate a war," it would respond "decisively and proportionately" to any US aggression. "In such circumstances, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response," Iravani said.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier this week, Iran carried out a drill involving live-fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage through which a fifth of global oil trade flows.

Internal tensions in Iran are mounting, with ceremonies marking 40 days since security forces killed protesters, some events featuring anti-government chants despite official warnings.

The deployment of extra US warships and aircraft, including the USS Gerald R. Ford near the Mediterranean's entrance, does not ensure a strike but enhances Trump's capacity to launch one if needed.

Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict.

According to Associated Press, Iran has committed to preparing a written proposal addressing US concerns from this week's indirect talks in Geneva, based on comments from a senior US official speaking anonymously.

The official noted that top national security advisers met on Wednesday to review Iran, learning that forces for potential military operations should be positioned by mid-March. No specific deadline was given for Iran's response.

"It’s proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran, and we have to make a meaningful deal. Otherwise, bad things happen," Trump said Thursday.

With US forces building in the region, a senior regional government official, speaking anonymously about private talks, said he has urged Iranian counterparts to take Trump's rhetoric seriously, citing his handling of other global matters.

The official also advised the Trump administration that focusing initially on nuclear issues could yield short-term concessions from Iran, deferring demands on missiles and proxy support. He warned that a limited US strike to pressure Iran might prompt Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to exit negotiations.

International concern is growing. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that evacuation could become impossible "within a few, a dozen, or even a few dozen hours." He offered no further details, and the Polish Embassy in Tehran showed no signs of staff reduction.

The German military relocated a mid-two-digit number of non-essential personnel from a northern Iraq base due to regional developments, aligning with partners. Some troops stay to maintain the Irbil camp for training Iraqi forces.

AP reported that another 50 US combat aircraft, F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s, were dispatched to the region this week, adding to hundreds at Gulf state bases. The New York-based Soufan Centre noted these moves reinforce Trump's repeated threats of a major air and missile campaign if talks fail.

Iranian forces and Russian sailors performed drills in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean to enhance coordination and share military expertise, as per Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Released footage depicted Revolutionary Guard naval special forces boarding a vessel, units previously involved in seizing ships in vital waterways.

Iran issued a rocket-fire alert to regional pilots, indicating plans for anti-ship missile launches during the exercise.

Tracking data placed the Ford off Morocco's coast in the Atlantic on Wednesday midday, suggesting it could pass Gibraltar and position in the eastern Mediterranean with destroyers, though reaching Iran's coast would take over a week.

Israel is readying for possible Iranian missile retaliation to any US moves. "We are prepared for any scenario," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, adding that an Iranian attack on Israel would trigger "a response they cannot even imagine."

Netanyahu, who met Trump last week, has advocated stricter US measures against Iran, insisting any deal must dismantle its nuclear programme, limit missiles, and sever links to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran maintains talks should address only its nuclear programme, claiming no uranium enrichment since last summer's US and Israeli strikes. Trump described those as having "obliterated" sites, but damage details remain unclear with inspectors barred.

Iran insists its nuclear efforts are peaceful, while the US and others suspect weapons ambitions. Israel is thought to possess nuclear arms but neither confirms nor denies it.

AP reported that mourners in Iran are honouring slain protesters amid rising domestic unrest.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  2. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  3. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  4. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  5. Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Hat-Trick? How India Opener Got Out - Play-By-Play Analysis

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final