Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

U.S. President says tariff will rise to 25% by June 1 unless a deal is reached on the purchase of Greenland

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump tariff U.S. Greenland purchase Greenland dispute United States
Trump said the United States would impose a 10% import tax from February on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. File Photo; Representative
President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a new round of tariffs targeting eight European countries, linking the move directly to their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland, according to Associated Press.

According to Associated Press, Trump said the United States would impose a 10% import tax from February on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. The announcement was made in a social media post on January 17, 2026, as the President travelled from Washington, where he was photographed waving while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland a day earlier.

Associated Press reported that the President warned the tariff would rise sharply if negotiations fail. He said the levy would be increased to 25% from June 1 unless a deal is reached for what he described as “the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” by the United States.

“On June 1st, 2026, the Tarrif will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump wrote.

The proposed measures mark a significant escalation in trade pressure against key European allies, with the tariff policy explicitly tied to geopolitical disagreement over Greenland, Associated Press said.

(With inputs Associated Press)

