Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

NATO will not allow Russia and China to undermine security in the Arctic region, the German Defense Ministry said on Thursday, as military personnel from several European countries began deploying to Greenland.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned that Moscow and Beijing were increasingly using the Arctic for military purposes, threatening freedom of transport, communication and trade. “NATO will not allow this and will continue to uphold the rules-based international order,” Pistorius said, stressing the importance of close coordination within the alliance, particularly with the United States, during a joint deployment led by Denmark.
The announcement came a day after talks in Washington between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials ended without resolving what were described as “fundamental disagreements” over Greenland, a strategically important Arctic territory. Shortly after the meeting, Sweden, Norway, Germany, France and Britain announced they would deploy military forces to Greenland at Denmark’s request.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in taking control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, citing its mineral wealth and strategic importance amid growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.
According to the German Defense Ministry, a 13-member reconnaissance team flew to Denmark’s Karup air base on Thursday. The group is set to travel to Greenland on Friday aboard a Danish civilian aircraft along with personnel from other European NATO members. The mission aims to assess security requirements in response to perceived Russian and Chinese threats in the region.
France confirmed its participation in Denmark-led Arctic Endurance exercises in Greenland. In a post on X, President Emmanuel Macron said the first French military elements were already en route, with additional forces to follow. France’s ambassador to Poland, Olivier Poivre d’Arvor, told France Info that the initial French contingent includes around 15 mountain warfare specialists.
The UK government also confirmed that, at Denmark’s request, a British military officer has been deployed to join a reconnaissance group ahead of the planned exercise.
Meanwhile, Denmark announced it would immediately increase its military presence in and around Greenland, citing rising geopolitical tensions in the Arctic. The Danish Ministry of Defense said additional aircraft, vessels and troops from Denmark and NATO allies would be deployed in close coordination with the alliance.
The Arctic has gained renewed strategic importance in recent years due to climate change opening new shipping routes and access to natural resources, intensifying competition among global powers.