Denmark Sounds Warning: 'Fundamental Disagreement' With US, Trump Unmoved

A meeting took place between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt at the White House.
The sides agreed to set-up a working group to discuss an array of concerns and the future of Greenland.
Denmark mentioned that despite constructive talks they did not manage to change the American position.
An hour-long meeting between the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt at the White House on Wednesday failed to bring a major breakthrough, with 'fundamental differences' in place. However, the sides agreed to set-up a working group to discuss an array of concerns and the future of the autonomous Danish territory.
"Greenland is very important for the national security, including of Denmark. And the problem is there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland, but there's everything we can do. You found that out last week with Venezuela," US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, as quoted by Reuters.
Trump had also said that “anything less” than US control of Greenland is “unacceptable,” stating the need for United States control over the territory for national security purposes and strengthening NATO.
Following the meeting, on being asked if he is willing to compromise US' place in the NATO, Trump said, "Certainly I'm not going to give up options but Greenland is very important for the national security including of Denmark...I can't rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off."
“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” Trump had also written on a Truth Social Post.
After the meeting, Rasmussen addressed reporters outside the Danish Embassy in Washington saying, "The group, in our view, should focus on how to address the American security concerns, while at the same time respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark."
He further mentioned that despite constructive talks they did not manage to change the American position. "It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland," Rasmussen added.
On Wednesday, the government of Greenland and Denmark’s Ministry of Defense also announced there would be an increased military presence in and around the territory starting Wednesday due to “security tensions.” Prominent European NATO partners have extended support to Denmark in bolstering up security in the region.
With inputs from Reuters, BBC, AP