Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

Trump’s remarks on Greenland raise fresh concerns over Arctic security, NATO unity and respect for sovereignty.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump
Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia and China
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump said the US must “own” Greenland to block Russian and Chinese influence, rejecting lease-based security arrangements.

  • Denmark, Greenland and NATO allies have firmly opposed the idea, warning against violations of sovereignty and alliance unity.

  • The remarks intensify geopolitical tensions in the Arctic amid rising competition over strategic location and natural resources.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States needs to “own” Greenland to prevent Russia and China from gaining influence in the Arctic territory, escalating rhetoric that has alarmed NATO allies and Greenlandic leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump dismissed lease-based arrangements as inadequate for national security, warning that the US would secure Greenland “the easy way or the hard way”. The White House has indicated it is considering purchasing the semi-autonomous territory from Denmark, while refusing to rule out the use of force — a suggestion firmly rejected by both Denmark and Greenland.

Greenland and Denmark have reiterated that the territory is not for sale, with Danish officials warning that any military action would undermine the transatlantic alliance. European NATO members and Canada have backed Denmark, stressing that Arctic security must be addressed collectively and in line with international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Trump has repeatedly described Greenland as strategically vital due to its location between North America and the Arctic, citing missile defence and maritime monitoring concerns. The US already operates the Pituffik military base in Greenland and retains the right to deploy additional troops under existing agreements with Denmark.

The renewed focus on Greenland follows heightened geopolitical tensions after US military action in Venezuela and growing competition over Arctic resources, including rare earth minerals and potential oil and gas reserves. Greenlandic leaders across party lines have condemned Washington’s statements, insisting that the island’s future must be decided by its people alone.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned In Dambulla Due To Heavy Rain

  3. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

  4. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  5. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

  5. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World