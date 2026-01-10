Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia and China

Donald Trump said the US must “own” Greenland to block Russian and Chinese influence, rejecting lease-based security arrangements.
Denmark, Greenland and NATO allies have firmly opposed the idea, warning against violations of sovereignty and alliance unity.
The remarks intensify geopolitical tensions in the Arctic amid rising competition over strategic location and natural resources.
US President Donald Trump has said the United States needs to “own” Greenland to prevent Russia and China from gaining influence in the Arctic territory, escalating rhetoric that has alarmed NATO allies and Greenlandic leaders.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump dismissed lease-based arrangements as inadequate for national security, warning that the US would secure Greenland “the easy way or the hard way”. The White House has indicated it is considering purchasing the semi-autonomous territory from Denmark, while refusing to rule out the use of force — a suggestion firmly rejected by both Denmark and Greenland.
Greenland and Denmark have reiterated that the territory is not for sale, with Danish officials warning that any military action would undermine the transatlantic alliance. European NATO members and Canada have backed Denmark, stressing that Arctic security must be addressed collectively and in line with international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Trump has repeatedly described Greenland as strategically vital due to its location between North America and the Arctic, citing missile defence and maritime monitoring concerns. The US already operates the Pituffik military base in Greenland and retains the right to deploy additional troops under existing agreements with Denmark.
The renewed focus on Greenland follows heightened geopolitical tensions after US military action in Venezuela and growing competition over Arctic resources, including rare earth minerals and potential oil and gas reserves. Greenlandic leaders across party lines have condemned Washington’s statements, insisting that the island’s future must be decided by its people alone.