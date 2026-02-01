IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 97 off 50 as India chased 196 to defeat West Indies by five wickets
The 31-year-old described it “one of the greatest days of my life”
Samson credited learning from watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, studying how great players finish chases
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson played a knock for the ages to seal a five-wicket win for India against West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday, sending his side to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.
Set a daunting target of 196 by West Indies, India’s chase was anchored from the start by opener Sanju Samson. The batter, who came into the side in the previous clash against Zimbabwe, remained unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls to guide his side over the line with four balls to spare.
It was a special knock from Samson, who termed it “one of the greatest days of my life” after the match. After sealing the match-winning runs, Samson dropped to his knees in elation in front of a packed Eden crowd.
“It means the whole world, actually, to me,” Samson said after the match. “Right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And I’m very grateful, very thankful.”
Samson also touched on his “special” journey in national colours. Before the Zimbabwe game, he had played just one match in the T20 World Cup – the group-stage game against Namibia, where he scored 22.
“I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking: What if? Can I make it?” Samson said. “But I kept on believing, and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy.”
‘Learning From Greats’, Says Samson
Sanju Samson credited “greats” like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the improvements in his game while spending long periods on the sidelines.
“I have not been playing, but looking from the dugout, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli, from Rohit Sharma, like all the greats,” the 31-year-old said. “I think it’s very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing.”
“I have only played maybe 50, 60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games, and I’ve seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game,” he added.
Samson broke one of Kohli’s records tonight, registering the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup chase. The previous record was 82* by Kohli. Samson’s fiery knock has catapulted India to the semi-finals, where they will face England on March 5.