When Is India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal? Date and Opponent Details

India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals after beating West Indies
India will face England in the semifinal clash
The semifinal is scheduled to be played on March 5, 2026
India booked their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals after a commanding victory over West Indies in a high-pressure Super 8 encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Entering the match as a virtual knockout, India delivered a composed all-round performance to seal qualification and continue their strong run in the tournament.
West Indies posted a competitive 195/6 in 20 overs, powered by a strong middle-order effort after a steady opening stand. India’s bowlers pulled things back during the middle overs, but late hitting pushed the target close to 200.
In response, India chased confidently, led by Sanju Samson’s match-winning 97 off 50 balls, guiding the hosts to victory and confirming their semifinal berth with authority. The win also marked India’s revenge for their famous 2016 semifinal defeat to the Caribbean side.
India’s chase revolved entirely around Samson’s control under pressure. The wicketkeeper-batter paced the innings perfectly, shifting gears after stabilising the middle overs and finishing the game with authority. His unbeaten 97 ensured India crossed the target with four balls to spare, maintaining momentum heading into the knockout stage and reinforcing India’s batting depth at a decisive point in the World Cup campaign.
When Is India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal and Against Whom?
India will now face Group 2 table toppers England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The high-voltage clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. The semifinal will determine India’s place in the final scheduled for March 8, with both teams entering the contest in strong form.
The winner of the India vs England 2nd semi-final will be facing either South Africa or New Zealand in the final. Most of the fans will be eying for a India vs South Africa final once again after their 2024 T20 World Cup final showdown where the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling victory and lifted the title twice.