India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Arrive, Train In Kolkata For Virtual Quarter-Final

The Indian men's cricket team arrived in Kolkata on Friday (February 27, 2026) for its virtual knockout clash in the T20 World Cup against West Indies. With South Africa already qualified and Zimbabwe eliminated, whoever wins Sunday's face-off at the Eden Gardens will book their semi-finals ticket. The Indian players then did the hard yards in training on Saturday. India's batting fired in unison against Zimbabwe in the previous game, but bowling concerns persist, with Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube's form under the scanner.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Men's T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
1/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Arshdeep Singh
From left, India's Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, front, and BCCI senior men’s selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Varun Chakravarthy
India's Varun Chakravarthy, left, and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls a delivery during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj, back, and Ishan Kishan during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma, front right, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar bowls a delivery as Shivam Dube watches during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-Training-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-teams arrival-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav leaves from the airport after the team's arrival for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against West Indies, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
ICC Mens T20 WC IND vs WI-Arrival at airport-2-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya with teammates leaves from the airport after the team's arrival for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against West Indies, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-teams arrival-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan leaves from the airport after the team's arrival for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against West Indies, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
ICC Mens T20 WC: IND vs WI-teams arrival-Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma
India's Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma leave from the airport after the team's arrival for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match against West Indies, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  2. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  4. Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: "They Attempted To Assassinate Trump" US Ambassador Mike Waltz

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times