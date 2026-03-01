India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Arrive, Train In Kolkata For Virtual Quarter-Final

6/12

India's Abhishek Sharma, front right, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra