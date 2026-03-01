India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Arrive, Train In Kolkata For Virtual Quarter-Final
The Indian men's cricket team arrived in Kolkata on Friday (February 27, 2026) for its virtual knockout clash in the T20 World Cup against West Indies. With South Africa already qualified and Zimbabwe eliminated, whoever wins Sunday's face-off at the Eden Gardens will book their semi-finals ticket. The Indian players then did the hard yards in training on Saturday. India's batting fired in unison against Zimbabwe in the previous game, but bowling concerns persist, with Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube's form under the scanner.
