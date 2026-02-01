Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

Salman Agha admits Pakistan’s batting struggles and middle-order failures cost them in T20 World Cup 2026, with Sahibzada Farhan the only consistent performer throughout

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Green Eliminated
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Salman Agha admitted Pakistan struggled with batting consistency throughout the T20 World Cup

  • Sahibzada Farhan was the only batter to deliver consistently

  • Middle-order failures and poor acceleration hurt Pakistan’s qualification hopes

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha delivered an honest assessment of his team’s disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign after their elimination despite a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage.

Speaking after the match in Pallekele, Agha admitted Pakistan’s batting failures, particularly in the middle order, proved decisive across the tournament and ultimately cost them a semifinal place.

"We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament. If Farhan had more support, it'd have been better. Middle order has been a problem for a few years now, we'll have to look at that," Agha said at the post-match presentation.

At one stage, with openers Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) going hammer and tongs, Pakistan looked like they would post least 225 but eventually ended at 212 for 8.

"Couldn't finish the way we wanted to. We batted well 18 overs, opposition did well in the other two. Even 160 would've been difficult to defend," Agha said.

Middle-order collapse proves costly again

Even in the must-win clash against Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s long-standing problem resurfaced. After cruising at 200/3 in 18 overs, Pakistan managed only 12 runs in the final two overs, losing five wickets and missing a crucial opportunity to post a significantly bigger total that could have improved their net run rate. Agha admitted that such batting slowdowns repeatedly prevented Pakistan from capitalising on strong starts.

Related Content
Related Content

The captain also referenced challenging conditions, including heavy dew during Sri Lanka’s chase, but stressed that Pakistan needed to control situations better earlier in the tournament. Despite reducing Sri Lanka to 101/5, late half-centuries from Pavan Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka denied Pakistan the large-margin victory required for qualification.

"(It) was always challenging after losing the toss because of dew. Could've been a different story had we won the toss. Dew was a factor. We couldn't execute plans. Usman (Tariq) had an off-day, it can happen." Invited to bat, Pakistan made a formidable 212 for 8 with Farhan and Zaman doing the heavylifting.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights. But they failed to do so as co-hosts Sri Lanka, who were already out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, ended at 207 for 6.

Pakistan and New Zealand ended on three points each in the Super Eights stage, but the Kiwis qualified for the semifinals as the second-placed team from the group on the basis of better NRR. England have already qualified for the semifinals after winning all their three Super Eights matches.

Sahibzada Farhan on Winning POTM

Adjudged the Player of the Match, Farhan said he felt sad as his ton could not help his side reach the semifinals.

"(I) wanted to do well for the team, wanted Fakhar to ton up actually. The ton didn't work for the team, that's why I'm sad," he said.

"I have been feeling well, that brings confidence. Knew I could hit whatever was in my arc. All credit goes to domestic cricket, it's brought out the habit of scoring at pace and scoring big." Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who almost snatched a win for the islanders with a stunning late onslaught of 76 not out off just 31 balls, rued that he could have finished the game.

"It was a close game, I could've finished it. Well bowled to Shaheen," said Shanaka who needed just six runs from the last two balls to win the match.

"Yes, we're disappointed. I want to say sorry to the fans. Unfortunately, we fell down to injuries. In the future, I hope there are no injuries. Missing two key bowlers in (Wanindu) Hasaranga and (Matheesha) Pathirana. Hope they'll return soon and do well for Sri Lankan cricket.

"Sometimes, as players, we feel pressure. It was a mistake, I'm sorry to fans for disheartening them. We're all thankful for all the support. (Pavan) Rathnayake is consistent, uses the crease well. We (also) have (Dunith) Wellalage, they (young players) are growing."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  2. India Vs West Indies Preview, T20 World Cup: Bowling Questions Linger For SKY And Co In Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History During PAK Vs SL, Overtakes Virat Kohli’s 2014 Record

  4. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  5. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast And Predicted XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  2. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  3. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  4. Pakistan Claims Nearly 300 Afghan Taliban Fighters Killed

  5. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

  2. India And EU To Grant Each Other Most Favoured Nation Status

  3. Israel launches preemptive strikes on Iran, declares state of emergency

  4. What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

  5. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons