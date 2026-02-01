Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

Salman Agha admitted Pakistan struggled with batting consistency throughout the T20 World Cup
Sahibzada Farhan was the only batter to deliver consistently
Middle-order failures and poor acceleration hurt Pakistan’s qualification hopes
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha delivered an honest assessment of his team’s disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign after their elimination despite a narrow victory over Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage.
Speaking after the match in Pallekele, Agha admitted Pakistan’s batting failures, particularly in the middle order, proved decisive across the tournament and ultimately cost them a semifinal place.
"We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament. If Farhan had more support, it'd have been better. Middle order has been a problem for a few years now, we'll have to look at that," Agha said at the post-match presentation.
At one stage, with openers Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) going hammer and tongs, Pakistan looked like they would post least 225 but eventually ended at 212 for 8.
"Couldn't finish the way we wanted to. We batted well 18 overs, opposition did well in the other two. Even 160 would've been difficult to defend," Agha said.
Middle-order collapse proves costly again
Even in the must-win clash against Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s long-standing problem resurfaced. After cruising at 200/3 in 18 overs, Pakistan managed only 12 runs in the final two overs, losing five wickets and missing a crucial opportunity to post a significantly bigger total that could have improved their net run rate. Agha admitted that such batting slowdowns repeatedly prevented Pakistan from capitalising on strong starts.
The captain also referenced challenging conditions, including heavy dew during Sri Lanka’s chase, but stressed that Pakistan needed to control situations better earlier in the tournament. Despite reducing Sri Lanka to 101/5, late half-centuries from Pavan Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka denied Pakistan the large-margin victory required for qualification.
"(It) was always challenging after losing the toss because of dew. Could've been a different story had we won the toss. Dew was a factor. We couldn't execute plans. Usman (Tariq) had an off-day, it can happen." Invited to bat, Pakistan made a formidable 212 for 8 with Farhan and Zaman doing the heavylifting.
Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights. But they failed to do so as co-hosts Sri Lanka, who were already out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, ended at 207 for 6.
Pakistan and New Zealand ended on three points each in the Super Eights stage, but the Kiwis qualified for the semifinals as the second-placed team from the group on the basis of better NRR. England have already qualified for the semifinals after winning all their three Super Eights matches.
Sahibzada Farhan on Winning POTM
Adjudged the Player of the Match, Farhan said he felt sad as his ton could not help his side reach the semifinals.
"(I) wanted to do well for the team, wanted Fakhar to ton up actually. The ton didn't work for the team, that's why I'm sad," he said.
"I have been feeling well, that brings confidence. Knew I could hit whatever was in my arc. All credit goes to domestic cricket, it's brought out the habit of scoring at pace and scoring big." Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who almost snatched a win for the islanders with a stunning late onslaught of 76 not out off just 31 balls, rued that he could have finished the game.
"It was a close game, I could've finished it. Well bowled to Shaheen," said Shanaka who needed just six runs from the last two balls to win the match.
"Yes, we're disappointed. I want to say sorry to the fans. Unfortunately, we fell down to injuries. In the future, I hope there are no injuries. Missing two key bowlers in (Wanindu) Hasaranga and (Matheesha) Pathirana. Hope they'll return soon and do well for Sri Lankan cricket.
"Sometimes, as players, we feel pressure. It was a mistake, I'm sorry to fans for disheartening them. We're all thankful for all the support. (Pavan) Rathnayake is consistent, uses the crease well. We (also) have (Dunith) Wellalage, they (young players) are growing."