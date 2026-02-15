India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Consecutive Ducks - Stats

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opened the bowling for Pakistan and struck early by removing star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma for a duck

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Falls For Another Duck, IND 41/1 (5)
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma dismissed for duck against Pakistan

  • Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha trapped him

  • This his second consecutive duck in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma departed without scoring during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. Sunday. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha started the attack and clinched the breakthrough.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha surprised India when he took the new ball in the first over instead of Shaheen Shah Afridi. On a sticky surface at Colombo, he kept things tight at the first over and forced Abhishek Sharma to go over the top in the last ball off the over. The ball skidded through and Abhishek, who went to backfoot, couldn't time the ball. The ball went straight to the hands of the mid-on fielder.

It was a gamble taken by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and it paid off. Given how explosive Abhishek Sharma can be, his wicket early in the first over opens the game for Pakistan bowlers, specially the spinners.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Two Consecutive Ducks For Abhishek Sharma

This is the second consecutive duck for Abhishek Sharma in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In the opening match against USA, he was caught deep in the offside against Ali Khan. Once again, he is dismissed for a duck against Pakistan. He missed the match against Namibia due to sickness.

Related Content
Related Content

Abhishek Sharma - Stats

In the last seven T20Is Abhishek Sharma has played, he has scored four ducks including two in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek has five ducks in his T20I career

Abhishek Sharma’s score last six T20Is:

0(1)

68*(20)

0(1)

30(16)

0(1)

0(4)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Cleans Up Ishan Kishan For 77, IND 89/2 (9)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

  3. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Playing Today?

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Give Farewell To Youngest Organ Donor With State Honours

  2. Punjabi Suba At Sixty: The Biggest Highs And Lows

  3. Jammu’s Legacy: Memories of a City in Transition

  4. 9 States, 3 UTs Miss SIR Deadline for Final Voters' List

  5. Decades of Silence: How Kashmiri Women Carry Long-Term Trauma

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  4. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  5. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit