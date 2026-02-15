India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Consecutive Ducks - Stats

Abhishek Sharma dismissed for duck against Pakistan
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha trapped him
This his second consecutive duck in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma departed without scoring during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. Sunday. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha started the attack and clinched the breakthrough.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha surprised India when he took the new ball in the first over instead of Shaheen Shah Afridi. On a sticky surface at Colombo, he kept things tight at the first over and forced Abhishek Sharma to go over the top in the last ball off the over. The ball skidded through and Abhishek, who went to backfoot, couldn't time the ball. The ball went straight to the hands of the mid-on fielder.
It was a gamble taken by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and it paid off. Given how explosive Abhishek Sharma can be, his wicket early in the first over opens the game for Pakistan bowlers, specially the spinners.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Two Consecutive Ducks For Abhishek Sharma
This is the second consecutive duck for Abhishek Sharma in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In the opening match against USA, he was caught deep in the offside against Ali Khan. Once again, he is dismissed for a duck against Pakistan. He missed the match against Namibia due to sickness.
Abhishek Sharma - Stats
In the last seven T20Is Abhishek Sharma has played, he has scored four ducks including two in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Abhishek has five ducks in his T20I career
Abhishek Sharma’s score last six T20Is:
0(1)
68*(20)
0(1)
30(16)
0(1)
0(4)