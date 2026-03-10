How Many ICC Trophies Does BCCI Have In Their Office Following T20 World Cup 2026 Victory? Here's Count

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is the third consecutive ICC title Indian men's senior team has won. Check how many ICC trophies BCCI have in their cabinet following this

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title on March 08

  • This is their third consecutive ICC title victory

  • The title established India's dominance across genders and age groups

Following the historic conclusion of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup just two days ago, the BCCI’s trophy cabinet at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai is currently housing an unprecedented haul. As of March 10, 2026, the board holds several ICC titles simultaneously across various levels and formats, a feat that has cemented India’s status as the global epicenter of the sport.

India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating New Zealand in the final by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A sublime 89 from Sanju Samson and an explosive 18-ball half-century from Abhishek Sharma powered them to a record-breaking 255/5.

This mammoth score effectively batted the Kiwis out of the game before their chase even began, as the home crowd of over 100,000 witnessed the most dominant batting display in the tournament’s history.

The Indian attack bundled out the Blackcaps for 159 in 19 overs, ensuring the trophy remained on home soil. This victory was not just a title win, it was a historic triple-feat, making India the first nation to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, the first to win it three times, and the first to win the tournament as a host.

India’s current era of dominance is defined by an unprecedented level of consistency across all formats and divisions. Their consecutive ICC title victories over the years, has effectively neutralized the big game pressure that previously hindered the national side for over a decade.

Related Content
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav carries the Indian national flag after winning the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav lifts the tournament trophy with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph
India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
Another Trophy Coming? India's 96-Run Win In T20 World Cup Final Throws Up Numerological Coincidence
Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on home soil. - File/AP
India Women’s World Cup Triumph Fetches Laureus Team Of The Year Nod Alongside PSG, McLaren F1 And Others
Related Content

This sustained success is not merely the result of individual brilliance but a byproduct of the most robust domestic structure in the world, which allows the team to rotate world-class talent without a drop in performance levels.

Furthermore, this dominance has bridged the gap between the men’s and women’s games, as well as the senior and junior circuits. For the first time, India isn't just winning in one specific category.

Every time an Indian team takes the field in an ICC final now, they do so with the aura of a side that knows how to win, effectively echoing the invincible era of the West Indies in the 70s or Australia in the early 2000s.

How Many ICC Trophies Does BCCI Have In Their Office At This Moment?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) current have five ICC titles in their office, across genders and age groups including the three titles won by the senior team.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and 2026

India is the current back-to-back champion of the T20 format. After ending an 11-year trophy drought under Rohit Sharma in Barbados in June 2024, the team successfully defended their title on home soil in 2026.

India defeated South Africa in a nail-biting thriller in the final to win the title. Rohit Sharma had a fantastic outing throughout the tournament while Virat Kohli chipped in with a crucial knock in the final. This triumph was equally significant for the legendary departures it facilitated, as it served as the perfect farewell for stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, all of whom retired from the T20I format on the ultimate high.

The title in 2026 ensured that the trophy stayed in the BCCI office. India had a dominant campaign at their home where they defended the T20 World Cup trophy under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. They looked shaky and stifled in the initial phase of the tournament, but the inclusion of Sanju Samson changed their fate and riding on the performance of Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah, India went all they way to secure the title.

ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2026

The junior men’s side continued their tradition of excellence by winning the U19 World Cup earlier this year. India has long been the most successful team at this level, and the 2026 win further solidified the strength of the BCCI’s domestic pathway.

The youth team showcased immense depth, going undefeated throughout the tournament. This trophy serves as the foundation of the cabinet, representing the next generation of stars ready to transition into the senior national side including the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025

In November 2025, the Indian women's team scripted history by winning their first-ever senior ICC World Cup under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. Playing at the Dr. DY Patil Cricket Academy in Navi Mumbai, the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a high-stakes final.

Shafali Verma (87 runs) and Deepti Sharma (5/39) were the standout performers of the final. A sensational performance came from Jemimaah Rodrigues in the semi-final, where India made the country dream about winning the title when they defeated defending champions Australia. This trophy is considered a crown jewel for the BCCI, representing the successful professionalization and growth of women's cricket in India.

ICC Women's U-19 World Cup 2025

The ODI World Cup win was not the first success of the India women's cricketers in 2025. The Indian U19 women’s team successfully defended their status as world champions in early 2025. Having won the inaugural edition in 2023, the Niki Prasad-led side proved their consistency by lifting the trophy once again.

Their victory underscored the rapid development of the women's game at the grassroots level. Along with the senior women's trophy.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

In February 2025, the Indian men's team secured the Champions Trophy in the UAE once again under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. This victory was a significant milestone, proving that the 2024 T20 success was not an isolated event.

The team remained dominant throughout the tournament, eventually defeating New Zealand in a clinical final. It marked India’s third Champions Trophy title (including the shared 2002 trophy and the 2013 win), further establishing their white-ball dominance.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

  2. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  5. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Saina Nehwal Joins International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  3. Allahabad HC asks Lucknow DM to appear over alleged appropriation of La Martiniere's land

  4. Chandigarh Municipal Corporation flags Rs 116-crore security fraud; FIR filed

  5. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. All You Want To Know About Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s New Supreme Leader

  3. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  4. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  5. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900