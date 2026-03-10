How Many ICC Trophies Does BCCI Have In Their Office Following T20 World Cup 2026 Victory? Here's Count

Summary of this article
India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title on March 08
This is their third consecutive ICC title victory
The title established India's dominance across genders and age groups
Following the historic conclusion of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup just two days ago, the BCCI’s trophy cabinet at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai is currently housing an unprecedented haul. As of March 10, 2026, the board holds several ICC titles simultaneously across various levels and formats, a feat that has cemented India’s status as the global epicenter of the sport.
India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating New Zealand in the final by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A sublime 89 from Sanju Samson and an explosive 18-ball half-century from Abhishek Sharma powered them to a record-breaking 255/5.
This mammoth score effectively batted the Kiwis out of the game before their chase even began, as the home crowd of over 100,000 witnessed the most dominant batting display in the tournament’s history.
The Indian attack bundled out the Blackcaps for 159 in 19 overs, ensuring the trophy remained on home soil. This victory was not just a title win, it was a historic triple-feat, making India the first nation to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, the first to win it three times, and the first to win the tournament as a host.
India’s current era of dominance is defined by an unprecedented level of consistency across all formats and divisions. Their consecutive ICC title victories over the years, has effectively neutralized the big game pressure that previously hindered the national side for over a decade.
This sustained success is not merely the result of individual brilliance but a byproduct of the most robust domestic structure in the world, which allows the team to rotate world-class talent without a drop in performance levels.
Furthermore, this dominance has bridged the gap between the men’s and women’s games, as well as the senior and junior circuits. For the first time, India isn't just winning in one specific category.
Every time an Indian team takes the field in an ICC final now, they do so with the aura of a side that knows how to win, effectively echoing the invincible era of the West Indies in the 70s or Australia in the early 2000s.
How Many ICC Trophies Does BCCI Have In Their Office At This Moment?
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) current have five ICC titles in their office, across genders and age groups including the three titles won by the senior team.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and 2026
India is the current back-to-back champion of the T20 format. After ending an 11-year trophy drought under Rohit Sharma in Barbados in June 2024, the team successfully defended their title on home soil in 2026.
India defeated South Africa in a nail-biting thriller in the final to win the title. Rohit Sharma had a fantastic outing throughout the tournament while Virat Kohli chipped in with a crucial knock in the final. This triumph was equally significant for the legendary departures it facilitated, as it served as the perfect farewell for stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, all of whom retired from the T20I format on the ultimate high.
The title in 2026 ensured that the trophy stayed in the BCCI office. India had a dominant campaign at their home where they defended the T20 World Cup trophy under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav and the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. They looked shaky and stifled in the initial phase of the tournament, but the inclusion of Sanju Samson changed their fate and riding on the performance of Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah, India went all they way to secure the title.
ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2026
The junior men’s side continued their tradition of excellence by winning the U19 World Cup earlier this year. India has long been the most successful team at this level, and the 2026 win further solidified the strength of the BCCI’s domestic pathway.
The youth team showcased immense depth, going undefeated throughout the tournament. This trophy serves as the foundation of the cabinet, representing the next generation of stars ready to transition into the senior national side including the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025
In November 2025, the Indian women's team scripted history by winning their first-ever senior ICC World Cup under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. Playing at the Dr. DY Patil Cricket Academy in Navi Mumbai, the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a high-stakes final.
Shafali Verma (87 runs) and Deepti Sharma (5/39) were the standout performers of the final. A sensational performance came from Jemimaah Rodrigues in the semi-final, where India made the country dream about winning the title when they defeated defending champions Australia. This trophy is considered a crown jewel for the BCCI, representing the successful professionalization and growth of women's cricket in India.
ICC Women's U-19 World Cup 2025
The ODI World Cup win was not the first success of the India women's cricketers in 2025. The Indian U19 women’s team successfully defended their status as world champions in early 2025. Having won the inaugural edition in 2023, the Niki Prasad-led side proved their consistency by lifting the trophy once again.
Their victory underscored the rapid development of the women's game at the grassroots level. Along with the senior women's trophy.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
In February 2025, the Indian men's team secured the Champions Trophy in the UAE once again under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and the coaching of Gautam Gambhir. This victory was a significant milestone, proving that the 2024 T20 success was not an isolated event.
The team remained dominant throughout the tournament, eventually defeating New Zealand in a clinical final. It marked India’s third Champions Trophy title (including the shared 2002 trophy and the 2013 win), further establishing their white-ball dominance.