Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: Will KKR Get His Service? Sri Lankan Pace Ace Shares Status Ahead of IPL 2026

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 draws closer, teams look to start their preparations and training ahead of the start of the season. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 just ended and due to tensions developing in the middle east, there was a delay in the return of overseas cricketers. Franchises will look forward to them returning soon and resume practice with the Indian contingent.
Sri Lankan cricketers Matheesha Pathirana was sold at a high price in the recent IPL auction 2026. After being released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following a challenging 2025 season, the Sri Lankan pacer was at the center of a fierce bidding war. He was eventually signed by KKR for a staggering Rs.18 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders released their overseas seamers Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson ahead of the 2026 auction. They had a big purse in hand and had to go for one of the premier pace options available in the market. They went hard for Pathirana despite his recent form issues and secured his services.
Pathirana was retained by CSK for RS. 13 Crore in the 2025 mega auction. Despite the retention, he couldn't shine in the IPL. He started having biomechanical issues in his action and it caused drop in his pace and loss in control. In 12 IPL matches he played in 2025, he had a very high economy of 10.14.
Dwayne Bravo, who was part of CSK's support staff in 2023 and 2024, played a big role behind Pathirana's strong performance. Bravo joined KKR as mentor in 2025 and simultaneously Pathirana's performance dipped as well. Bravo being part of KKR now was a major reason why the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise aimed to secure him.
Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update
Matheesha Pathirana’s 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign was cut tragically short following a serious injury during a Group B clash against Australia on February 16, 2026, at Pallekele. Just four deliveries into his opening over, Pathirana clutched his left leg and collapsed in visible pain after delivering a ball to Mitchell Marsh. He was unable to walk unassisted and had to be helped off the field by the team physio, with captain Dasun Shanaka completing the final two balls of the over.
While early speculation suggested a hamstring pull, official reports later confirmed it as a severe muscle strain (specifically a calf strain). On February 18, the ICC Event Technical Committee officially approved Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement, ruling Pathirana out for the remainder of the tournament.
Early medical assessments suggest a recovery window of at least 3 to 4 weeks.
While speculations spiked amid fans, Pathirana provided an update on his injury status on March 10, 2026.
Pathirana shared an Instagram story where he wrote, "Hello everyone! Just to clarify, I'm still in Sri Lanka continuing my rehab with SLC. I haven't gone to India yet, so please stay calm.
In the picture shared alongside the story, Pathirana was spotted wearing Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) devices on his legs, indicating his rehab process is ongoing.
Pathirana is expected to complete his recovery and rehab and join with the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. As the IPL 2026 is expected to commence from March 28, both the franchise and the player has around two weeks in hand. KKR will hope to get the services of Pathirana from the opening game.