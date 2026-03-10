Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update: Will KKR Get His Service? Sri Lankan Pace Ace Shares Status Ahead of IPL 2026

Matheesha Pathirana’s 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign was cut tragically short following a serious injury during a Group B clash against Australia on February 16, 2026, at Pallekele. Just four deliveries into his opening over, Pathirana clutched his left leg and collapsed in visible pain after delivering a ball to Mitchell Marsh. He was unable to walk unassisted and had to be helped off the field by the team physio, with captain Dasun Shanaka completing the final two balls of the over.