J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

J&K Congress staged protests in Srinagar demanding PM Modi's resignation over alleged US surrender, restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and criticised rising LPG prices. PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra led the demonstration

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
congress kashmir iran israel united states
Tariq Hameed Karra in a protest Photo: IMAGO / ANI News; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jammu and Kashmir Congress protested outside party headquarters demanding PM Modi's resignation over alleged surrender to US pressures.

  • Demonstrators burnt US and Israel flags while calling for immediate restoration of statehood to the union territory.

  • PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra accused the Centre of weakening India's global standing and criticised rising LPG prices.

Congress activists in Jammu and Kashmir staged a demonstration outside their party headquarters on Monday, calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over his alleged capitulation to US pressures and urging the prompt return of statehood to the union territory.

According to PTI, the protest was led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, with dozens of party members assembling at Shaheedi chowk along Residency road. Police, present in large numbers to ensure order, blocked the group from advancing further.

The participants, including women, held placards bearing messages such as “Restore Statehood” and “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq”, while chanting against the Modi government and the India-US trade agreement.

In a pointed critique of the central government, Karra claimed the prime minister had “destroyed India’s global standing” and undermined institutions central to the nation’s foreign policy.

“India was a champion of the Non-Aligned Movement and regional cooperation platforms like SAARC, but today the country’s image has been demeaned. The prime minister’s conduct has brought down the honour and dignity of the office,” he alleged.

He further accused the administration of undermining India’s position in talks with major powers.

Related Content
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi in action in Ranji Trophy. - | Photo: X/BCCIdomestic
India Vs Afghanistan Series 2026: Can Auqib Nabi Make National Team Debut? BCCI Clarifies Stance
Jammu and Kashmir players pose with the trophy after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. - PTI
Jammu And Kashmir Lift Ranji Trophy Title: Ashwin, Irfan, Bhajji Celebrate Historic Triumph
Abrogation of Article 370 - Representative image
Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay
Demand For Jammu Statehood Gains Momentum, Leaves Parties Divided  - null
Demand For Jammu Statehood Gains Momentum, Leaves Parties Divided 
Related Content

“They are even dictating terms on whether India should buy oil from Russia. Such decisions about our trade and energy security cannot be dictated by other countries,” he said.

PTI reported that the Congress leader described the prime minister’s approach in global forums as an “abject surrender” and renewed the call for Modi to resign.

“The US and Israel have videos of Modi and are blackmailing him. He is compromised and must step down,” Karra alleged.

As part of the action, protesters burned flags of the United States and Israel to express their dissent.

Karra noted that the party had organised similar events across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir to align with the ongoing parliamentary Budget session, though police halted peaceful gatherings in parts of the Kashmir Valley, with parallel demonstrations occurring in Srinagar.

He stated that party members in various Valley districts faced detention or house arrest, viewing this as a violation of democratic freedoms.

“Our constitutional right to protest is not being allowed. This is not democracy but autocracy and replica of the Nazi era,” he said.

The PCC chief restated the party’s position on reinstating statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Restoration of statehood is our stated stand and we are reiterating it. We are not begging from anyone nor seeking any favour. Our constitutional guarantees must be restored to us,” he said, vowing to press on with the campaign until the change occurs.

According to PTI, Karra also targeted the Centre on escalating costs, particularly the recent LPG price rise, which he said would add to the hardships of millions and deepen the nation’s economic woes.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹1,500 Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Youth

  5. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled