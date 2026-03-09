J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Summary of this article
Jammu and Kashmir Congress protested outside party headquarters demanding PM Modi's resignation over alleged surrender to US pressures.
Demonstrators burnt US and Israel flags while calling for immediate restoration of statehood to the union territory.
PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra accused the Centre of weakening India's global standing and criticised rising LPG prices.
Congress activists in Jammu and Kashmir staged a demonstration outside their party headquarters on Monday, calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over his alleged capitulation to US pressures and urging the prompt return of statehood to the union territory.
According to PTI, the protest was led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, with dozens of party members assembling at Shaheedi chowk along Residency road. Police, present in large numbers to ensure order, blocked the group from advancing further.
The participants, including women, held placards bearing messages such as “Restore Statehood” and “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq”, while chanting against the Modi government and the India-US trade agreement.
In a pointed critique of the central government, Karra claimed the prime minister had “destroyed India’s global standing” and undermined institutions central to the nation’s foreign policy.
“India was a champion of the Non-Aligned Movement and regional cooperation platforms like SAARC, but today the country’s image has been demeaned. The prime minister’s conduct has brought down the honour and dignity of the office,” he alleged.
He further accused the administration of undermining India’s position in talks with major powers.
“They are even dictating terms on whether India should buy oil from Russia. Such decisions about our trade and energy security cannot be dictated by other countries,” he said.
PTI reported that the Congress leader described the prime minister’s approach in global forums as an “abject surrender” and renewed the call for Modi to resign.
“The US and Israel have videos of Modi and are blackmailing him. He is compromised and must step down,” Karra alleged.
As part of the action, protesters burned flags of the United States and Israel to express their dissent.
Karra noted that the party had organised similar events across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir to align with the ongoing parliamentary Budget session, though police halted peaceful gatherings in parts of the Kashmir Valley, with parallel demonstrations occurring in Srinagar.
He stated that party members in various Valley districts faced detention or house arrest, viewing this as a violation of democratic freedoms.
“Our constitutional right to protest is not being allowed. This is not democracy but autocracy and replica of the Nazi era,” he said.
“Restoration of statehood is our stated stand and we are reiterating it. We are not begging from anyone nor seeking any favour. Our constitutional guarantees must be restored to us,” he said, vowing to press on with the campaign until the change occurs.
According to PTI, Karra also targeted the Centre on escalating costs, particularly the recent LPG price rise, which he said would add to the hardships of millions and deepen the nation’s economic woes.
(With inputs from PTI)