Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Preview: When And Where To Watch, Events, Date, Venue - All You Need To Know

The Khelo India Winter Games will commence from February 23
The event will feature high-quality competition and will be hosted in Gulmarg
The Khelo India Winter Games will follow-up the ongoing Winter Olympics
Following the conclusion of the Winter Olympics in Italy, the Gulmarg leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 is set to witness high-quality competition, with many of India’s leading and emerging winter sport athletes in action from Monday. The Games, being conducted in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, will conclude on February 26.
The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, expressed confidence in the depth of young talent expected to compete on the slopes of the Pir Panjal range and the snow-covered Gulmarg golf course. Events will be held across four disciplines, namely Alpine skiing, Nordic (cross-country) skiing, snowboarding and ski mountaineering. The Indian Army enter the competition as defending overall champions.
“What motivates continued investment in the Khelo India mission is the discipline, commitment and competitive intent shown by our young athletes who aspire to build long-term sporting careers. Each edition of the Games has revealed new talent capable of strengthening India’s presence on the global sports stage. The Winter Games are no different. After notable performances in the Leh–Ladakh leg, we expect Gulmarg to further showcase the growing maturity of India’s winter sports ecosystem,” Dr Mandaviya said.
Around 800 participants, including over 339 athletes, will compete across the four-day event. The competitions will be telecast live on DD Sports. Host Jammu and Kashmir will field the largest contingent with 78 athletes, including 20 women. Himachal Pradesh (53 athletes), Uttarakhand (42), and defending champions Army (38) will also have strong representation.
The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has planned a ceremonial inauguration on Monday. The Chief Minister of the Union Territory, Omar Abdullah, and the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, are scheduled to attend.
Calling the Games a vital platform, Olympian Arif Khan, India’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Milano–Cortina Winter Olympics, said: “It is a significant opportunity for athletes aspiring to progress in winter sports. Gulmarg has consistently provided a competitive platform over the years. To compete regularly at the highest level, further infrastructure development will be essential. Encouragingly, there is strong governmental focus, and I am confident young skiers will leave a mark at KIWG 2026.”
Among the emerging athletes to watch is 17-year-old Jiah Aryan of Karnataka, a medallist in Alpine skiing at the 2024 Khelo India Winter Games. She recently topped the Giant Slalom event at the Chinar Open on the Kangdoori slopes, underlining her strong form heading into the Games.
Arif Khan also highlighted three young skiers under his mentorship—Syed Zain and Faisal Lone from Jammu & Kashmir, and Sahil Thakur from Himachal Pradesh. “They may not all reach the podium immediately, but their potential is significant. With sustained support, they can develop into high-level performers,” he said.
