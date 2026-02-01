Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Preview: When And Where To Watch, Events, Date, Venue - All You Need To Know

“What motivates continued investment in the Khelo India mission is the discipline, commitment and competitive intent shown by our young athletes who aspire to build long-term sporting careers. Each edition of the Games has revealed new talent capable of strengthening India’s presence on the global sports stage. The Winter Games are no different. After notable performances in the Leh–Ladakh leg, we expect Gulmarg to further showcase the growing maturity of India’s winter sports ecosystem,” Dr Mandaviya said.