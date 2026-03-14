East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Players Out On The Field; Match Underway

East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off
The match is underway and East Bengal take the possession of the ball and try to build up from the left side. At home, they need to secure all three points and they are showing intent from the start.
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Players Follow One Minute Of Silence
Ahead of taking the position, players and the spectators follow one minute of silence in the memory of late AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Check Playing XIs
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Preview
East Bengal FC played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against FC Goa in their last outing at Kolkata. The Red and Gold Brigade currently sit fifth in the standings with seven points from four matches. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, going down 0-1 to Chennaiyin FC at Kochi. The Yellow Army remain 13th in the table without a point. East Bengal FC will aim to dictate the tempo and capitalise on their passionate home support, while Kerala Blasters must sharpen their finishing to end their barren run. With both teams desperate for three crucial points, the clash in Kolkata promises to be a fiercely contested affair.
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 5 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round five encounter between East Bengal and the Kerala Blasters. Watch this space for live updates from the Salt Lake Stadium.