East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Players Out On The Field; Match Underway

File photo of East Bengal FC players in action. Photo: X/Indian Super League

East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 5 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) on Saturday (March 14). The Red and Gold Brigade, fifth in the standings (7 points), eye a return to winning ways after playing a goalless draw against FC Goa and a 1-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC. Their opponents tonight, the Yellow Army, have endured a horror start to the season with four consecutive defeats and lie second last (13th with 0 points). But the Blasters have a good recent head-to-head record against the Torch Bearers and hope to break through the winless rut in Kolkata. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match from the venue.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Mar 2026, 05:02:13 pm IST East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Kick-Off The match is underway and East Bengal take the possession of the ball and try to build up from the left side. At home, they need to secure all three points and they are showing intent from the start.

14 Mar 2026, 05:00:43 pm IST East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Players Follow One Minute Of Silence Ahead of taking the position, players and the spectators follow one minute of silence in the memory of late AIFF general secretary Kushal Das.

14 Mar 2026, 04:30:46 pm IST East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Check Playing XIs TEAM NEWS! Here's how the Torchbearers and the Blasters line up for action in Kolkata. 🔥



Watch #EBFCKBFC live, only on @fancode. #ISL12 pic.twitter.com/99v83pSOM2 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 14, 2026

14 Mar 2026, 04:06:06 pm IST East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Preview East Bengal FC played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against FC Goa in their last outing at Kolkata. The Red and Gold Brigade currently sit fifth in the standings with seven points from four matches. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, going down 0-1 to Chennaiyin FC at Kochi. The Yellow Army remain 13th in the table without a point. East Bengal FC will aim to dictate the tempo and capitalise on their passionate home support, while Kerala Blasters must sharpen their finishing to end their barren run. With both teams desperate for three crucial points, the clash in Kolkata promises to be a fiercely contested affair.

14 Mar 2026, 03:49:41 pm IST East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 5 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.