England Vs Costa Rica LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Rain And Thunderstorm Postpone Kick-Off

England forward Harry Kane, right, celebrates his goal against New Zealand with defender John Stones and midfielder Jordan Henderson (14) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match. AP Photo

England Vs Costa Rica LIVE Football Score, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ENG vs CRC exhibition match at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. For manager Thomas Tuchel, this match is a vital opportunity to finalize his tactical blueprint and settle on his starting XI before the team’s tournament opener against Croatia on June 17. Coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over New Zealand, the Three Lions are eager to sharpen their attacking rhythm and build much-needed momentum. While Costa Rica did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup, they remain a motivated side looking to test themselves against elite opposition. However, they head into the clash on a challenging run of form and with notable squad absences due to disciplinary issues. With the Arsenal contingent—including Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka—now integrated into the squad after their Champions League commitments, Tuchel is expected to field a side closer to his preferred tournament lineup. England enters the match as heavy favorites, aiming to deliver a statement performance to enter the World Cup with confidence and defensive solidity. Follow play-by-play updates of the ENG vs CRC match with us.

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11 Jun 2026, 12:45:29 am IST England Vs Costa Rica Live Score, International Friendly: Will Match Happen? The highly anticipated international friendly between England and Costa Rica, scheduled to take place at the Inter&Co Stadium, has been officially delayed following a series of severe thunderstorms that moved through the region. Local match officials made the decision to pause proceedings shortly before the scheduled kickoff time as a dangerous weather system brought heavy rainfall, high winds, and frequent lightning strikes to the Orlando area. Safety protocols for both the players and the tens of thousands of fans in attendance require a mandatory clearance of the pitch and surrounding stands when lightning is detected within a certain radius of the stadium. The intense downpour has left the pitch surface heavily waterlogged, raising concerns about player safety and the ability to maintain standard ball movement. Ground staff are currently working to clear standing water as quickly as possible. ans inside the stadium are being advised to follow the instructions of stadium security and remain in designated shelter areas until the lightning warning is lifted. Match organizers are currently monitoring weather radar in real-time. A decision on whether the match will proceed or be abandoned will be made once the storm cell has passed and the pitch is inspected for safety.