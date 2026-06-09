England Vs Costa Rica LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Rain And Thunderstorm Postpone Kick-Off

England Vs Costa Rica Live Score, International Friendly: Will Match Happen?
The highly anticipated international friendly between England and Costa Rica, scheduled to take place at the Inter&Co Stadium, has been officially delayed following a series of severe thunderstorms that moved through the region.
Local match officials made the decision to pause proceedings shortly before the scheduled kickoff time as a dangerous weather system brought heavy rainfall, high winds, and frequent lightning strikes to the Orlando area. Safety protocols for both the players and the tens of thousands of fans in attendance require a mandatory clearance of the pitch and surrounding stands when lightning is detected within a certain radius of the stadium.
The intense downpour has left the pitch surface heavily waterlogged, raising concerns about player safety and the ability to maintain standard ball movement. Ground staff are currently working to clear standing water as quickly as possible.
ans inside the stadium are being advised to follow the instructions of stadium security and remain in designated shelter areas until the lightning warning is lifted.
Match organizers are currently monitoring weather radar in real-time. A decision on whether the match will proceed or be abandoned will be made once the storm cell has passed and the pitch is inspected for safety.
England Vs Costa Rica Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between England and Costa Rica. Watch this space for live updates!