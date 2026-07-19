France 4-6 England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Saka's Hat-Trick Earns Three Lions Gold Medal In Goalfest

France vs England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa score along with Bukayo Saka's hat-trick to overcome Kylian Mbappe's brace, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele's goals to beat France 6-4 in third-place play-off clash. Check real-time updates of the FRA vs ENG match at the Miami Stadium as it happened

Welcome to our coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Miami Stadium was set for an emotionally charged conclusion to the tournament’s third-place play-off between European giants France and England. England secured third place in the World Cup after winning a chaotic, high-scoring 6-4 encounter against France at Miami Stadium. England dominated the first half, racing to a 4-0 lead through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, and a Bukayo Saka brace. Despite the commanding advantage, the match evolved into an end-to-end spectacle after the interval as France mounted a spirited comeback. Kylian Mbappé made history by becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history during the surge, but England’s resilience held firm. Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to restore a two-goal cushion, and Jude Bellingham added a sensational late solo goal to seal the bronze medal. The match served as a fittingly frantic finale for both sides, marking the end of Didier Deschamps' tenure as France manager while providing England with a podium finish to conclude their campaign. Follow the FRA vs ENG match updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jul 2026, 12:44:18 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello! Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as England and France face-off in the third-place play-off match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Miami Stadium.

19 Jul 2026, 12:55:31 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Third-place play-off Kickoff Time: 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST on July 18) Venue: Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami, Florida Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)

19 Jul 2026, 01:03:50 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ten Important Things To Know France and England match, despite being not very important give in the tournament's context, carries a lot of weight. Fans eager to know 10 things about the FRA vs ENG match, can know it here.

19 Jul 2026, 01:14:38 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Eyes Golden Boot Despite the disappointment of missing out on the final, Kylian Mbappé remains firmly in contention for the adidas Golden Boot, with the third-place play-off against England offering him a final, high-stakes opportunity to pad his stats. Currently level with Lionel Messi on eight goals, Mbappé has the rare tactical advantage of taking the pitch before the tournament concludes; a clinical performance in Miami could see him pull ahead and establish a goal tally that forces his rival to match him in the grand final. This match provides more than just a consolation prize for the French star, as it serves as a direct shootout for the tournament's most prestigious individual honor, turning what could have been a quiet fixture into a captivating race against the clock and the competition.

19 Jul 2026, 01:23:49 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel Aims For Redemption Thomas Tuchel has a job to prove that the last 30 minutes of the semi-final was a blip that turned to nightmare rather than a collective mental collapse. He will want to dominate against a team as strong against France and prove his point that the project in the right place. Fans eager to read more about Tuchel's aim for redemption can get it here.

19 Jul 2026, 01:38:38 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Deschamps Looks To Rotate Squad For France, this third-place play-off serves as a significant stage for both long-time stalwarts and emerging talents to leave a final mark on the 2026 tournament. All eyes are on N'Golo Kanté, who is set to make his final World Cup appearance; the midfield icon is expected to command the center of the pitch one last time, looking to cap his illustrious tournament career with a trademark masterclass of composure and defensive tenacity. Alongside him, the match provides a valuable opportunity for rising stars like Maghnes Akliouche and Warren Zaïre-Emery to gain critical experience on the global stage. With Didier Deschamps likely to rotate his squad, these players have the chance to showcase their technical flair and tactical discipline, ensuring that even in a consolation fixture, the future core of Les Bleus proves its readiness for the challenges ahead.

19 Jul 2026, 01:54:14 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Tuchel Likely To Take A Look At Depth The third-place play-off offers an ideal platform for England manager Thomas Tuchel to experiment with his lineup, potentially handing starting roles to players who have been restricted to peripheral contributions throughout the tournament. Kobbie Mainoo is in line to provide fresh energy in midfield, offering a chance to dictate play with his composure and technical range alongside more established stars. Meanwhile, the attacking rotation could see Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney finally leading the line, providing them with a rare, high-profile opportunity to showcase their clinical finishing and link-up play. With Bukayo Saka likely looking to continue his dangerous wide-area exploits and other squad members eager to prove their worth, this match presents a pivotal "sneak" opportunity for these talents to make a lasting impression before the squad disperses, ensuring they leave a tangible mark on England’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

19 Jul 2026, 02:02:43 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Zidane Reportedly To Takeover Les Bleus Reigns Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to succeed Didier Deschamps as the head coach of the France national team following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Deschamps, who has led Les Bleus for 14 years, announced his decision to step down after the tournament, with the third-place play-off against England serving as his final match in charge. While the French Football Federation (FFF) has yet to make an official announcement, reports indicate that a verbal agreement is already in place between the federation and the legendary midfielder. Zidane, who has remained selective about his career since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, is seen by many as the natural successor to carry forward the legacy of a team that has been a dominant force in international football under Deschamps' guidance.

19 Jul 2026, 02:14:38 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check FRA's Starting XI Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Warren Zaire-Emery, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe SUBS: Brice Samba, Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Manu Kone, Ousmane Dembele, Aurelien Tchouameni, Marcus Thuram, Bradley Barcola, N'Golo Kante, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Robin Risser, Maghnes Akliouche

19 Jul 2026, 02:22:03 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check ENG's Starting XI Dean Henderson; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford; Ivan Toney SUBS: Jordan Pickford, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Elliot Anderson, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Trevoh Chalobah, Jordan Henderson, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, James Trafford, Reece James

19 Jul 2026, 02:29:30 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

19 Jul 2026, 02:31:47 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off The FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off is officially underway at Miami Stadium! Rayan Cherki has set the ball rolling as France 🇫🇷 and England clash for the bronze medal. Both sides are looking to end their tournament on a high after semi-final defeats. For Didier Deschamps, this match marks the emotional end of his 14-year tenure as France boss, while Thomas Tuchel’s England side are aiming to secure their best finish in six decades. It is an intriguing tactical battle, with both managers opting to rotate their squads. Notably, Kylian Mbappé starts for Les Bleus as he continues his pursuit of a second career Golden Boot, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have been named on the bench for The Three Lions. Stay tuned for live updates as this bronze medal showdown unfolds!

19 Jul 2026, 02:35:50 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 5' | FRA 0-1 ENG | ENGLAND TAKE THE LEAD! A sensational strike from stand-in captain Declan Rice has put the Three Lions 1-0 ahead in Miami. After intercepting a loose pass from Désiré Doué in the middle of the park, Rice drove forward with intent. With time and space, he unleashed a clinical, curling effort from 25 yards out that nestled perfectly into the bottom-right corner. It is a dream start for England in this third-place play-off!

19 Jul 2026, 02:42:56 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | FRA 0-1 ENG | England are looking dangerous! Ezri Konsa won possession and ignited a swift counter, sending Bukayo Saka tearing down the right flank. Saka surged into the box and delivered a testing cross; while it just eluded Eberechi Eze, Marcus Rashford recovered well to fire a shot that took a deflection and went behind for a corner, though the set-piece ultimately came to nothing. France responded immediately with a clinical break down the left. Désiré Doué collected the ball in the heart of the area and, despite being initially challenged by Marc Guéhi, the ball fell to Rayan Cherki. Cherki unleashed a fierce strike, but Dean Henderson was equal to it, pulling off a vital save to keep England’s lead intact!

19 Jul 2026, 02:51:45 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 20' | FRA 0-2 ENG | ENGLAND DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! It is 2-0 as Ezri Konsa powers a header into the back of the net! Declan Rice delivered a perfect in-swinging corner, and Konsa rose highest in the center of the box to guide a clinical header inside the far post. England are firmly in control here in Miami with an electrifying start to the match!

19 Jul 2026, 03:00:14 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 30' | FRA 0-2 ENG | SO CLOSE FOR FRANCE! Kylian Mbappé was played clean through on goal, unleashing a sharp left-footed strike that Dean Henderson did brilliantly to block. The ball still looked destined to trickle into the net, forcing Marc Guéhi to race back and complete a dramatic clearance right off the goal line! Ultimately, the frantic sequence would not have counted anyway, as the assistant referee's flag was raised for offside shortly after the ball was cleared. A major warning sign for England, but the scoreline remains 2-0.

19 Jul 2026, 03:10:03 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 40' | FRA 0-3 ENG | ENGLAND ARE RUNNING RIOT! It is 3-0 as Bukayo Saka gets his goal! Saka initially played a brilliant ball to send Marcus Rashford clean through, but Mike Maignan made an impressive initial save. After a chaotic scramble saw a follow-up effort also blocked, both players kept their composure. Rashford quickly regained possession and squared the ball perfectly for Saka, who smashed it into the net from close range. England are absolutely cruising in Miami—surely the bronze medal is theirs now!

19 Jul 2026, 03:21:07 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 45' | FRA 0-4 ENG | ENGLAND ARE ABSOLUTELY UNSTOPPABLE! It is 4-0 as Bukayo Saka grabs his second of the match! Eberechi Eze picked out Saka’s clever run toward the edge of the box with a perfectly weighted pass. Saka took one composed touch before curling a clinical finish into the bottom-right corner, leaving Mike Maignan with no chance. It has been a truly breathtaking first half from the Three Lions!

19 Jul 2026, 03:24:00 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Half-Time' | FRA 0-4 ENG | It is half-time in Miami, and England head into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead! It has been an absolute masterclass from the Three Lions, who have stormed through the first 45 minutes to dismantle France. With the referee’s whistle confirming the end of an electrifying half, England appear to have one hand on the bronze medal.

19 Jul 2026, 03:47:27 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 50' | FRA 1-4 ENG | FRANCE HAVE PULLED ONE BACK! It is now 1-4 as Kylian Mbappé finds the net! Dayot Upamecano started the move with a crucial tackle on Ollie Watkins before driving forward and finding Michael Olise. France's playmaker then delivered a brilliant pass to Mbappé, who clinicaly tucked his strike into the bottom-right corner. Les Bleus have finally grabbed a goal, though they still face a massive deficit.

19 Jul 2026, 03:51:37 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 60' | FRA 2-4 ENG | FRANCE ARE BACK IN THIS! Bradley Barcola has made it 4-2! Kylian Mbappé turned provider this time, threading a perfect ball through to find Barcola’s surging run in behind the defense. The winger’s pace proved too much for Ezri Konsa, and he expertly flashed a shot past Dean Henderson at the near post to trim the lead. Suddenly, the deficit is halved, and it is game on in Miami!

19 Jul 2026, 04:05:41 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 70' | FRA 3-4 ENG | FRANCE ARE WITHIN ONE! It is 4-3 as Kylian Mbappé writes history! With this clinical left-footed finish past Dean Henderson—set up by a sublime flick from Michael Olise—Mbappé has officially become the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. Didier Deschamps' half-time adjustments have sparked an incredible second-half resurgence, and this match is now on a knife-edge. We have a frantic final stretch ahead in Miami!

19 Jul 2026, 04:32:07 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 85' | FRA 3-5 ENG | ENGLAND RESTORE THEIR TWO-GOAL LEAD! It is 5-3 as Bukayo Saka completes his hat-trick! Stepping up to the spot, he showed nerves of steel to slot his penalty into the bottom-right corner, sending Mike Maignan the wrong way. That strike feels like the decisive moment of this third-place play-off, giving England crucial breathing room as they edge toward the bronze medal.

19 Jul 2026, 04:32:48 am IST France Vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 90' | FRA 4-5 ENG | FRANCE ARE BACK WITHIN ONE! It is 4-5 as Ousmane Dembélé strikes! Once again, Dayot Upamecano sparked the attack, intercepting a pass from Declan Rice and driving forward before slipping the ball to Dembélé. The winger outmaneuvered Trevoh Chalobah and clinically fired a left-footed strike into the net. This bronze medal match is absolutely breathtaking, and with time still on the clock, France are pushing for an impossible equalizer!