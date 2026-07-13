'Refereeing Has To Be Fair': Robin Singh Criticizes Officiating In FIFA World Cup, Praises Deschamps - Exclusive

"It has to be fair. If you have checked a foul three attacks or two attacks back, then you have to check the other ones as well. That's the first and foremost point. I believe that needs to be fair, when you talk about VAR, whether it is a foul or not, it has to be checked. You have to go see it, if you think it is not a foul, you need to make sure it is not a foul. If a team is talking about another team, you always talk about players that can be dangerous. The same way referees talk about other players and other teams where they see, ok does he manipulate the game by diving? Does he manipulate the game by winning fouls? Is he someone who will not go down if there is no foul? These are the conversations that referees do have because I have had a few conversations with the referees during my playing career as well."