Spain’s defensive performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been nothing short of historic, as the team has reached the quarter-finals without conceding a single goal in the tournament. This remarkable run, which includes five consecutive shutouts in the current competition, extends a defensive streak dating back to the 2022 World Cup. By maintaining this clean sheet record, Spain has become the first team in tournament history to register six consecutive clean sheets. Central to this achievement is goalkeeper Unai Simón, who has set a new all-time World Cup record by remaining unbeaten for 609 consecutive minutes, surpassing the previous mark held by Italian legend Walter Zenga. This defensive solidity is underpinned by a collective tactical approach led by coach Luis de la Fuente, emphasizing possession and tight positional discipline, which has limited opponents to very few touches within the Spanish penalty area and solidified Spain's reputation as the most impenetrable side in the 2026 campaign.