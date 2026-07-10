Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Match Underway

Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off
The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Spain and Belgium is underway at the Los Angeles Stadium. Charles De Ketelaere got the action started for the Red Devils, who are looking to break Spain's historic run of clean sheets. Belgium made a last-minute change to their starting lineup, with Hans Vanaken replacing Youri Tielemans, who was withdrawn after sustaining a hamstring injury during the warm-up. Early in the match, Belgium has looked to disrupt Spain’s rhythm by pressing deep into their half, though Spain's rising star Lamine Yamal has already begun to test the Belgian defense, winning an early foul to ease the pressure
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check BEL's Starting XI
Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere
SUBS: Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Arthur Theate, Axel Witsel, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Thomas Meunier, Koni De Winter, Joaquin Seys, Diego Moreira, Youri Tielemans, Alexis Saelemaekers, Matias Fernandez-Pardo
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check ESP's Starting XI
Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal
SUBS: David Raya, Joan Garcia, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Yeremy Pino, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Will The Winner Play In Semi-Final?
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction, H2H
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: La Roja Yet To Concede
Spain’s defensive performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been nothing short of historic, as the team has reached the quarter-finals without conceding a single goal in the tournament. This remarkable run, which includes five consecutive shutouts in the current competition, extends a defensive streak dating back to the 2022 World Cup. By maintaining this clean sheet record, Spain has become the first team in tournament history to register six consecutive clean sheets. Central to this achievement is goalkeeper Unai Simón, who has set a new all-time World Cup record by remaining unbeaten for 609 consecutive minutes, surpassing the previous mark held by Italian legend Walter Zenga. This defensive solidity is underpinned by a collective tactical approach led by coach Luis de la Fuente, emphasizing possession and tight positional discipline, which has limited opponents to very few touches within the Spanish penalty area and solidified Spain's reputation as the most impenetrable side in the 2026 campaign.
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In BEL's Quarter-Final?
Belgium delivered a commanding performance in their Round of 16 clash against co-hosts USA, securing a decisive 4–1 victory at Seattle Stadium. The match was defined by the clinical display of Charles De Ketelaere, who netted a first-half brace to put the Red Devils in control early on. Despite a brief equalizer from the Americans via a Malik Tillman free-kick, Belgium’s superior tactical organization and technical edge quickly re-established their lead. The victory was cemented in the second half following a goalkeeping error that allowed Hans Vanaken to score, with substitute Romelu Lukaku adding a powerful stoppage-time finish. This win underscored Belgium’s status as a formidable contender in the 2026 tournament and earned them a quarter-final spot against Spain.
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In ESP's Quarter-Final?
Spain enter this highly anticipated quarter-final clash at the Los Angeles Stadium carrying the momentum of a historic defensive run, having reached the last eight without conceding a single goal in the tournament. Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, La Roja have balanced this exceptional defensive solidity—anchored by the performances of Unai Simon and a disciplined back four—with a possession-oriented attacking game led by the creative talents of Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Dani Olmo. Having successfully navigated a challenging path that included a 3-0 victory over Austria and a dramatic 1-0 stoppage-time win against Portugal in the Round of 16, Spain appears well-equipped for the tactical battle ahead. Their ability to control the tempo through midfield anchors Rodri and Pedri, combined with the tournament's most organized defensive structure, positions them as favorites to reach their first semi-final since their 2010 World Cup-winning campaign.
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: La Roja Work Hard In Training
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and websit
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Quarter-final
Kickoff Time: 12:30 AM IST (July 11, 2026)
Venue: Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Inglewood, California, USA
Referee: Michael Oliver (England)
Spain Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Spain and Belgium face-off in the quarter-final match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Los Angeles Stadium.