Ram Temple CEO Search Begins: Why Ayodhya Trust Wants A 'Ram Devotee' At The Helm

The Ram Temple Trust is appointing its first CEO after the donation theft case prompted an overhaul of its administration.
The Trust says the CEO must be a Ram devotee with the experience to manage the temple's day-to-day operations.
The appointment is part of wider governance reforms, but restoring public confidence will also depend on the outcome of the investigation.
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's decision to appoint its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) signals a shift in how the Ram Temple will be administered. The move comes after the alleged donation theft case led to an SIT probe, the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, and a review of the trust's internal functioning. By creating a full-time executive post, the trust is seeking to strengthen day-to-day administration while trustees continue to oversee policy decisions.
The CEO's appointment is part of a wider restructuring of the trust. Along with leadership changes, a three-member committee has been tasked with identifying suitable candidates. Trust members say the objective is to build a stronger administrative framework as the temple continues to handle large numbers of pilgrims, employees, volunteers and donations while the investigation into the donation row continues.
Why is the Trust appointing a new CEO?
The trust says the temple's scale has made it necessary to create a dedicated executive position. The temple's growing operations and large pilgrim footfall have prompted the trust to create a dedicated executive position. The CEO will oversee routine administration, coordinate departments, supervise staff and streamline day-to-day operations. The post is intended to provide continuity in management while allowing trustees to focus on policy decisions and the temple's long-term development.
Why must the CEO be a Ram devotee?
According to members of the search committee, devotion to Lord Ram is a key eligibility criterion because the position involves managing a temple of immense religious significance. The trust believes the CEO should understand the institution's spiritual character as well as its administrative requirements. At the same time, trust representatives have made it clear that faith alone will not be enough; the successful candidate must also possess the experience and integrity needed to manage a large public institution.
What qualities is the Trust looking for?
The trust is looking for a candidate with administrative experience and a reputation for integrity. The CEO will oversee administrative and financial management, coordinate the temple's day-to-day operations, supervise personnel and ensure that standard operating procedures are followed. The role also requires the ability to work with trustees while managing an institution that receives thousands of devotees and large volumes of donations.
How did the donation row change everything?
The alleged donation theft prompted the trust to review its administrative structure. The controversy led to an SIT investigation, changes in the trust's leadership and a review of existing procedures for handling donations and overseeing temple operations. The review also led the trust to create the CEO's post, with the trust concluding that a dedicated executive would help strengthen institutional processes and clarify administrative responsibility.
Can the new CEO restore public trust?
The appointment is only one part of the trust's response to the controversy. Public confidence will also depend on the outcome of the investigation and whether the trust follows through on promised reforms in financial oversight and administration. The CEO can help improve the temple's day-to-day management, but restoring trust will ultimately depend on transparent procedures, effective implementation and the credibility of the institution's response to the issues raised by the donation case.