Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Names Avinash Shukla As Prime Accused

SIT has named Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case in a supplementary chargesheet.
Shukla is accused of tampering with records and diverting donations for personal gain in collusion with others.
The investigation into the theft from the temple’s donation boxes continues, with the Trust cooperating fully with authorities.
he Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has named Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the case.
According to SIT officials, Avinash Shukla, a former employee associated with the temple trust, played a central role in the alleged theft and subsequent misappropriation of funds donated by devotees. The chargesheet reportedly includes detailed evidence of his involvement, including tampering with records, unauthorised access to donation boxes, and diversion of funds for personal gain in collusion with a small group of individuals.
The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government following widespread complaints and public outrage over the theft incident at the grand Ram Temple. The case had triggered massive anger among devotees across the country, with many questioning the security and management of sacred donations received at the temple.
Police sources said that during the course of the investigation, the SIT collected substantial evidence against Shukla, including digital transaction records, witness statements, CCTV footage analysis, and financial trails linking him to suspicious bank accounts. The team has claimed that Shukla worked in collusion with a few insiders to siphon off significant amounts from the donation boxes over a period of time.
The development has once again brought the focus on the management and security systems at the Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has stated that it is fully cooperating with the SIT and has already strengthened security measures, including enhanced CCTV monitoring, regular audits, and stricter access controls around the donation collection areas.
Opposition parties have demanded a broader and more independent probe into the entire system of donation management at the temple, alleging possible larger irregularities. The BJP, on the other hand, has maintained that the government is committed to ensuring complete transparency and accountability, and that the SIT is working without any political interference.
The case is being closely watched as it involves the holiest shrine for Hindus and funds donated by millions of devotees from across India and abroad. The incident has also sparked a larger debate on the need for robust mechanisms to safeguard religious donations and maintain public trust in temple administrations.
The SIT is expected to continue its investigation and may file additional chargesheets as more evidence emerges. Further arrests in the case cannot be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the temple administration has appealed to devotees to continue their faith in the shrine and has assured that all possible steps are being taken to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced additional security measures around the temple complex to reassure the public.