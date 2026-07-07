Kejriwal Seeks 'Stricter' Action in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought stricter action against the "donation thieves" in the Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement case and said people want them to be hanged. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the alleged irregularities were serious, noting that an FIR had been registered in the matter

Kejriwal Seeks Stricter Action in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Kejriwal Seeks 'Stricter' Action in Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

"If no theft had taken place, an FIR would not have been lodged, and eight people would not have been arrested," he said, adding that it is people's demand that the "donation thieves be hanged". "Only FIR is not sufficient," he added.

He also alleged that many temples and religious institutions across the country had come under the control of people involved in donation theft.

Such institutions should be freed from their control and handed over to religious leaders for proper management, the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal added that those who are raising the issue are being targeted instead they are demanding action against the alleged culprits.

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