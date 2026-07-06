Alexander Zverev Vs Jiří Lehečka LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Heavyweights Battle For Quarterfinal Spot

Welcome to our live coverage from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Alexander Zverev takes on Jiří Lehečka in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. The German has looked in superb touch throughout the tournament, dropping just one set on his way to the second week. With his booming serve, heavy baseline game and growing confidence on grass, Zverev now stands just one victory away from another Wimbledon quarterfinal. Standing across the net is the dangerous Jiří Lehečka, who has quietly produced one of the most impressive runs of the tournament. The Czech has showcased his powerful all-court game and fearless shot-making to reach the Round of 16, setting up an exciting clash against one of the title contenders. With both players possessing explosive serves and aggressive groundstrokes, fans can expect a high-quality encounter as they battle for a place in the quarterfinals. Follow Alexander Zverev vs Jiří Lehečka LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and all the key moments from Wimbledon 2026.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 11:15:53 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Jiří Lehečka LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Alexander Zverev Vs Jiří Lehečka Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 6, 12:00 AM IST