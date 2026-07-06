Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic, Wimbledon 2026: Fourth Seed Overcomes Teenager's Challenge

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula recovered from a sluggish start to defeat fellow American Iva Jovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and book her place in the Wimbledon 2026 quarter-finals. The experienced 32-year-old struggled in a scrappy opening set featuring seven service breaks, with 18-year-old Jovic's fearless hitting earning her an early advantage. Pegula, however, regrouped brilliantly, improving her first-serve percentage and cutting down on unforced errors to wrest control of the contest. After leveling the match, she dominated the decider with powerful groundstrokes and composed shot selection, ending the teenager's impressive run at the All England Club. The victory matched Pegula's best-ever Wimbledon result and set up a blockbuster all-American quarter-final against Coco Gauff, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

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Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic wimbledon tennis highlights
Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates winning the women's singles fourth round match against Iva Jovic of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic wimbledon tennis highlights
Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates winning the women's singles fourth round match against Iva Jovic of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Jessica Pegula 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates winning the women's singles fourth round match against Iva Jovic of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Jessica Pegula of the United States plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Iva Jovic of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Iva Jovic wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Iva Jovic of the United States celebrates winning the first set during the women's singles fourth round match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Jessica Pegula Vs Iva Jovic wimbledon fourth round photos
Iva Jovic of the United States uses her towel for sun protection during the women's singles fourth round match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Iva Jovic wimbledon tennis 2026
Iva Jovic of the United States plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Jessica Pegula wimbledon tennis
Jessica Pegula of the United States plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Iva Jovic of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Iva Jovic wimbledon 2026 highlights
Iva Jovic of the United States plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Jessica Pegula wimbledon 2026
Jessica Pegula of the United States plays a return during the women's singles fourth round match against Iva Jovic of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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