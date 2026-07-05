Ram Mandir Donation Row: Trust Member Backs SIT Probe, Says Capital Punishment Warranted

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj backed the government's handling of the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case and called for strict punishment for those found guilty.
The SIT is investigating the alleged misappropriation of temple donations, with eight arrests made after an FIR was registered on June 25.
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the SIT probe by 15 days, while investigators are also examining the accused's financial records and alleged disproportionate assets.
A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has backed the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, calling the action taken so far "appropriate" and demanding strict punishment for those found guilty.
The remarks come as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Trust Member Supports Government Action
Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said the administration had acted appropriately in the case and credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring that the accused were apprehended.
"The action taken by the administration is appropriate. Whatever verdict is delivered will be the right one. The Chief Minister ensured the culprits were caught; otherwise, they might never have been found," he said.
Calling the alleged offence a serious crime, Das urged stringent punishment for those found guilty.
"If the administration continues to take action, such thefts will cease. It is right to imprison anyone found guilty in this matter; even capital punishment is warranted. Stealing from Ram Mandir is a heinous crime," he said.
Das said the ongoing investigation had not affected the functioning of the Ram Temple.
"Worship is proceeding smoothly. Rituals are performed on time. There is complete transparency regarding donations now. No one takes any money. Anyone found guilty will be removed, and every effort will be made to penalise them," he said.
SIT Probe Continues
The SIT is investigating allegations of embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Temple.
Police registered an FIR on June 25 after receiving the SIT's preliminary report submitted on June 23. At least eight people have since been arrested in connection with the case.
Those named in the FIR include Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav and Manish Yadav, among others.
The case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.
Probe Triggered by Misappropriation Allegations
The investigation was launched after former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey alleged that donations worth between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore had been misappropriated from the Ram Temple.
Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT on June 14 after a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
A day after the FIR was registered, the trust's General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, citing moral responsibility.
In his resignation letter to Trust Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Rai said he was stepping down to ensure a free and fair investigation and to protect the sanctity of the temple from controversy.
Earlier this week, the Yogi Adityanath-led government granted the SIT a 15-day extension to complete its investigation.
According to ANI, the extension was given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its inquiry.